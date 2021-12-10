Man City vs Wolves: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Team news

Manchester City will check on Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake ahead of the champions' Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday.

Forward Jesus missed the midweek win at Leipzig with a knock while midfielder Foden (ankle) and defender Ake (back) were substituted during the game in Germany.

Ferran Torres remains on the casualty list with a broken foot.

Wolves have Willy Boly back available after the defender recovered from a muscle injury.

Marcal, who has been absent following a positive coronavirus test, can also be called upon again.

Conor Coady and Rayan Ait-Nouri sustained knocks in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend but are fit. Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain sidelined.

Wolves have a goalscoring issue and now have to face, arguably, the team with the best defensive process in Europe.

City have conceded the joint-fewest goals this season with Chelsea (9), have faced the least amount of shots (101) and have shipped an expected goals figure of 9.53 in their 15 Premier League games, working out at an exceptional and league-best average of 0.6 expected goals per 90 minutes.

Despite Bruno Lage overseeing a positive start to his reign at Wolves, only Norwich have scored fewer goals than his team this season (12). That lack of killer instinct has only intensified in the last five games with just one goal scored during that period - a figure backed up by their expected goals data that shows a figure of just 2.4 in those five games.

Yes, they played Liverpool last weekend so they can be excused there, but their previous four games came against Crystal Palace, West Ham, Norwich and Burnley. There is a big problem for Lage to address.

They do have the ability to frustrate City but with such timid attacking numbers on show, it's easy to foresee Wolves failing to score. A City win to nil at 4/6 with Sky Bet is fancied but is short enough. The shrewder play is to take the Evens for Man City to win and under 3.5 goals in the match, meaning we have the 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 and 2-1 correct scores in our favour.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Manchester City to win and under 3.5 goals (Evens with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Among all fixtures to have been played at least 60 times in the history of the English Football League since it was formed in 1888, Man City vs Wolves has the highest goals-per-game ratio of 3.83 (437 goals in 114 meetings).

Manchester City have won 31 of their 39 Premier League games in 2021 (D2 L6) - only Liverpool in 1982 (33) and Chelsea in 2005 (32) have won more matches in a single calendar year in English top-flight history.

Excluding penalties, Wolves are the only side that are yet to concede a set-piece goal in the Premier League this season, despite facing 39 shots from such situations. By contrast, only Leeds (15) conceded more set piece goals (excl. pens) in the Premier League last season than Wolves (14).

Wolves' Adama Traoré has scored more Premier League goals against Man City than he has against any other side (3), netting both goals in Wolves' only away Premier League victory against the Citizens in October 2019.

Raheem Sterling has scored 99 Premier League goals (18 for Liverpool, 81 for Manchester City). He would be the 32nd different player to reach triple figures in the competition, and the eighth youngest to do so (27 years and 3 days on the day of this game).

Bernardo Silva has scored six goals in his last eight Premier League appearances for Manchester City - one more than in his previous 61 games in the competition (5) and is the top scoring midfielder in the Premier League so far this term (7).

