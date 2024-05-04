Man City 5-1 Wolves: Erling Haaland scores four as champions move to within three wins of another title

Erling Haaland produced a breath-taking performance as Manchester City beat Wolves 5-1, scoring four goals as the champions moved to within three wins of a record fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Arsenal's comfortable victory over Bournemouth earlier on Saturday extended the Gunners' lead at the top of the table to four points but Pep Guardiola's team - who hold a game in hand - were never panicked.

City led after just 12 minutes when Haaland converted his first of two penalties, although Craig Pawson's decision to penalise Rayan Ait-Nouri for catching Josko Gvardiol was described as "harsh" by Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher.

Haaland doubled his tally with a towering header from Rodri's pinpoint cross and had his hat-trick before half-time with his second penalty, belatedly awarded by Pawson following a pitch-side review that showed Nelson Semedo had clearly fouled the striker.

Hee-Chan Hwang looked to have reignited the contest after Ederson's error, only for Haaland to douse the flames with a brilliant fourth moments later.

There was still time for Julian Alvarez to add a fifth on his 100th City appearance as the champions took another step towards the title - and chipped into Arsenal's superior goal difference.

Manchester City have three matches left in their quest for the Premier League title. They travel to Fulham on Saturday May 11 - kick-off 12.30pm - before visiting Tottenham on Tuesday May 14, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm. City then finish the season at home to West Ham on Sunday May 19; kick-off 4pm.

Wolves host Crystal Palace on May 11 - kick-off 3pm - before finishing their season at Liverpool in Jurgen Klopp's final game in charge on May 19; kick-off 4pm.

