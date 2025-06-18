Man City 2-0 Wydad Casablanca: Club World Cup opener ends in City win thanks to Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku

Manchester City kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Wydad Casablanca only marred by Rico Lewis’ late red card.

Phil Foden opened the scoring after just 114 seconds at Lincoln Financial Field after good work by Jeremy Doku and the pair combined again just before half-time to double the advantage with the Belgian converting a corner that was swung in from the right.

Wydad Casablanca showed little sign of getting back into the game in the second half, although there was some drama as the clocked ticked down when Lewis caught Samuel Obeng in the face with a stray boot, albeit after cleanly winning the initial challenge.

Pep Guardiola gave debuts from the start to new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki in what was an attacking looking line-up. Indeed, Reijnders was the only defensively-minded player among the front six and looked the pick of the additions.

The selection did leave City a little short at the back at times, a lack of urgency to track back leaving the defenders exposed. Thembinkosi Lorch was a threat and Wydad came close to finding an equaliser in the first half before a lapse from a set-piece let City in.

Things slowed down in the second half, particularly after the departure of the lively Doku, but Guardiola was able to give minutes to Rodri as he continues his comeback from long-term injury. Erling Haaland also came on but could not add to the goals.

The atmosphere in Philadelphia was bolstered by a visually and vocally impressive Wydad contingent stationed behind the goal and it was a spirited effort by the North African outfit. But City claimed the three points to put them on top of Group G.

Image: Wydad's fans cheer during the Club World Cup game against Man City

Did Lewis deserve to be sent off?

Lewis could not believe that he had been sent off after winning the ball so clearly, clearing it high up the field well before the lunging Obeng had reached him. The problem was that the City full-back's foot connected with Obeng's face in front of the referee.

It was unfortunate for the 20-year-old England international defender, a point made vociferously by Guardiola who was still remonstrating with the Brazilian official even in the aftermath of victory, but it is telling that the VAR opted not to overturn the decision.

Speaking to DAZN, Guardiola said of the decision: "He says that the feet and the leg was high, but it was in the grass so the tendency [is to lift the leg as it] is the natural way. Rico has never had absolutely any intention to do it. It doesn't matter, it is what it is."

Image: Rico Lewis of Manchester City is shown a red card by referee Ramon Abatti

Player of the match: Phil Foden

Doku was excellent and crucial to providing the spark that proved the difference in the game, but the official player of the match award went to Foden. He did, after all, score the quickest goal scored so far in this Club World Cup, later adding an assist too.

"Very happy for the team to start with a win," Foden told DAZN afterwards.

"It was difficult with the heat because we are not used to playing in it so had to keep the ball more, be more patient. Fair play to them as well, they are a top team on the counter-attack and had a lot of chances that we had to deal with."

Foden had failed to score in his previous 20 appearances for club and country but is hoping this could prove to be the catalyst for a better campaign next time around. "A new season, fresh me." This performance was the perfect start.

Asked by DAZN whether Foden will be an important player for Manchester City this coming season, Guardiola said: "Of course, he will be important. Of course, he will. It is another role. We have a lot of No.10s. We have to adjust many things. But step by step."

Who do Man City play next?

Man City play Al Ain in their next Club World Cup group game in the early hours of Monday morning, kick-off 2am (UK and Ireland time).

They round off their Group G campaign on Thursday against Juventus, kick-off 8pm (UK and Ireland time).