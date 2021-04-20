Man City vs Chelsea - WSL crunch clash LIVE!

TAYLOR: WE'RE MORE EXPERIENCED Gareth Taylor is braced for a potentially decisive game - but reckons his side are in better shape now than in their previous meetings with the Blues.:"It looks that way [like a title decider] but there is still more football to be played after this game. I think we have shown amazing concentration and desire to get to this point. It is a big moment. These are the reasons why you coach and why you want to be a manager - for moments like this."I think it is a great advert for the women's game - two big clubs slugging it out. These are the moments we should cherish. I think we have developed [since the first league game against Chelsea] - we have experience, more games under our belt."