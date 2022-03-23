Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City Women 4

  • S Magill (25th minute own goal)
  • E White (32nd minute)
  • A Greenwood (84th minute)
  • L Coombs (85th minute)

Everton Women 0

    Man City Women 4-0 Everton Women: Hosts go level on points with third-placed Man Utd after thrashing visitors - again

    Match report as Man City beat Everton 4-0 for second time in space of four days following FA Cup win; Simone Magill's own goal set Man City on their way, with Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Laura Coombs also finding the net; Everton take on Man Utd live on Sky Sports this Sunday

    Wednesday 23 March 2022 23:00, UK

    Ellen White celebrates with Lucy Bronze after scoring against Everton Women
    Image: Ellen White celebrates with Lucy Bronze after scoring against Everton Women

    Manchester City Women moved level on points with third-placed Manchester United after a 4-0 Women's Super League victory over Everton Women.

    City, who knocked Everton out of the FA Cup by the same scoreline on Sunday, now sit behind United on goal difference in the battle for the final Champions League spot.

    The visitors held out for 25 minutes before Caroline Weir swung in a corner which Simone Magill turned into her own net.

    City doubled their lead seven minutes later when Lucy Bronze teed up Ellen White to slot home.

    White almost added a second immediately afterwards but her long-range shot was saved by Sandy MacIver.

    Everton had a chance to pull one back before half-time after Aurora Galli deceived Weir, but Claire Emslie's drive was easily smothered by Ellie Roebuck.

    After the break Georgia Stanway was denied by MacIver and also had a penalty appeal waved away.

    City had to wait until six minutes from full-time to add the third through Alex Greenwood.

    And almost from the restart the hosts had a fourth, Khadija Shaw pulling the ball back for substitute Laura Coombs to rifle home.

    Earlier in the day, Chelsea Women's crunch clash against Tottenham Women was postponed after a number of the Spurs squad tested positive for Covid-19.

    Sunday 27th March 11:30am

    Everton go to Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 12.30pm. On the same day, Man City host Birmingham City; kick-off 2pm.

