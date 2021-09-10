Man City Women vs Tottenham Women: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man City Women vs Tottenham Women on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm.
Team news
Filippa Angeldahl and Alanna Kennedy are in contention to make their Man City debuts. Ellen White and Georgia Stanway, who missed the shock Champions League exit to Real Madrid, are also available.
However, Ellie Roebuck, Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh remain sidelined. Long-term absentee Chloe Kelly continues to work her way back from a knee injury, but will not be available until after the new year.
There are no new injury concerns for Tottenham, and there could be some players in line for their full debuts.
Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Asmita Ale, Molly Bartrip and Maeva Clemaron all made their first Spurs starts last weekend, while Jiali Tang and Chioma Ubogagu made their first appearances from the bench.
How to follow
Man City Women vs Tottenham Women is live on Sky Sports Football from 6pm; kick-off 6.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Scott: Belief can push Man City in WSL this season
After a season on loan at Everton Women, Jill Scott is back in the Manchester City fold. "It's good to be back, it's like I've never been away," she said in an exclusive chat with Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh.
After four successive years as runners-up in the WSL, another summer of personnel changes has seen Man City with real hopes for a successful domestic campaign.
"Some of the football this team played last season, I was obviously keeping in touch with the girls and watching the way they were playing, I think it was having that belief really," Scott, speaking before City's Champions League disappointment, explained.
"Stepping away from it and watching it from the outside, the talent in this team is incredible and maybe you just go day-to-day and game-to-game and you might not reflect on how well they're doing. I think just having that little more belief in the talent because it is certainly there and this team can challenge anyone.
"Speaking to the girls, they've really enjoyed it [under Gareth Taylor]. When new managers come in, it's going be different tactics and different tactical information so it's been different in that sense.
"There's a lot of detail on the pitch, but it's been great because when you've been playing football for so long, it's great to keep learning new ways of playing. Going to Everton, I learnt a different style of play as well and I think that's the beauty of football - no matter how long you've played, there's always new things to learn.
"As the season went on, you can see there were certain things Gareth wanted to do on the pitch and it's hard to implement them straight away. But after Christmas, you could see a lot more of his patterns coming out in our play and things like that.
"With anything, when you've had a manager for a large amount of time, there's going to be that little transition period, but I think the girls did really well. They won the FA Cup again and guaranteeing Champions League football, but we also know we want to push on and get more silverware this season."
Read more HERE from Scott's exclusive chat with Sky Sports...
Opta stats
- Manchester City have won all three Women's Super League clashes with Spurs, scoring at least three times in each, whilst conceding only twice.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last six first home games of a WSL campaign, alternating between a win and a draw (W3 D3), drawing 0-0 with Brighton last season.
- Each of Tottenham Hotspur's last two Women's Super League matches have been 1-0 victories over Birmingham City. They were winless in 10 league games prior to this run (D2 L8).
- Manchester City have won 15 of their last 16 Women's Super League matches, only dropping points in a 2-2 draw against last season's champions Chelsea in their penultimate home game of last season. Over this run City have a goal difference of +46 (51-5).
- Tottenham Hotspur have kept as many clean sheets in their last league matches (two) as they had across their previous 20 Women's Super League games.
- Each of Manchester City's last six defeats in the Women's Super League have come away from home, with their last home defeat in the competition coming against Reading in April 2018. City's current unbeaten home league run of 33 games (W27 D6) is close to becoming twice as long as the previous record run (18 games by Arsenal ending in November 2018).
- Manchester City's Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw, who scored on her debut against Everton on MD1, has scored 23 goals in 21 league matches since the start of last season (22 in 20 for Bordeaux).
- After going 22 games without a goal in the competition, Spurs' Kit Graham has scored in consecutive Women's Super League matches, with both goals earning her side a 1-0 win over Birmingham City.
- Man City captain Steph Houghton scored her 10th direct free-kick goal in the Women's Super League on MD1 against Everton. Houghton has scored 14.5 percent of the total direct free-kick goals in the competition's history (10/69), and four more than any other player.