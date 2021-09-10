Man City Women vs Tottenham Women: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man City Women vs Tottenham Women on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm.

Team news

Filippa Angeldahl and Alanna Kennedy are in contention to make their Man City debuts. Ellen White and Georgia Stanway, who missed the shock Champions League exit to Real Madrid, are also available.

However, Ellie Roebuck, Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh remain sidelined. Long-term absentee Chloe Kelly continues to work her way back from a knee injury, but will not be available until after the new year.

There are no new injury concerns for Tottenham, and there could be some players in line for their full debuts.

Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Asmita Ale, Molly Bartrip and Maeva Clemaron all made their first Spurs starts last weekend, while Jiali Tang and Chioma Ubogagu made their first appearances from the bench.

How to follow

Man City Women vs Tottenham Women is live on Sky Sports Football from 6pm; kick-off 6.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

After a season on loan at Everton Women, Jill Scott is back in the Manchester City fold. "It's good to be back, it's like I've never been away," she said in an exclusive chat with Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh.

After four successive years as runners-up in the WSL, another summer of personnel changes has seen Man City with real hopes for a successful domestic campaign.

"Some of the football this team played last season, I was obviously keeping in touch with the girls and watching the way they were playing, I think it was having that belief really," Scott, speaking before City's Champions League disappointment, explained.

"Stepping away from it and watching it from the outside, the talent in this team is incredible and maybe you just go day-to-day and game-to-game and you might not reflect on how well they're doing. I think just having that little more belief in the talent because it is certainly there and this team can challenge anyone.

"Speaking to the girls, they've really enjoyed it [under Gareth Taylor]. When new managers come in, it's going be different tactics and different tactical information so it's been different in that sense.

"There's a lot of detail on the pitch, but it's been great because when you've been playing football for so long, it's great to keep learning new ways of playing. Going to Everton, I learnt a different style of play as well and I think that's the beauty of football - no matter how long you've played, there's always new things to learn.

"As the season went on, you can see there were certain things Gareth wanted to do on the pitch and it's hard to implement them straight away. But after Christmas, you could see a lot more of his patterns coming out in our play and things like that.

"With anything, when you've had a manager for a large amount of time, there's going to be that little transition period, but I think the girls did really well. They won the FA Cup again and guaranteeing Champions League football, but we also know we want to push on and get more silverware this season."

Last time out...

