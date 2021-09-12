Man City Women 1-2 Tottenham Women: Karima Taieb's own goal after a Rosella Ayane's clear handball gives Spurs shock victory

Rosella Ayane's clear handball in the build-up to Karima Taieb's late own goal winner sparked major controversy as Spurs Women stunned Man City 2-1 in the WSL.

The Tottenham substitute got her arms up to meet Angela Addison's cross, deflecting it into Steph Houghton and onto the Manchester City post. It nestled in the back of the net via Taieb's back for an 87th-minute winner which ended City's 33-game unbeaten home run.

Spurs had not managed a single shot on target in the first half at the Academy Stadium, with City denied anything more than Lauren Hemp's sixth-minute opener from a corner by their own poor finishing.

A rejuvenated and tactically refreshed Tottenham were a different animal after the break, and would have been good value for a point earned by Rachel Williams' side-footed equaliser on the hour mark. They snatched victory late on in fortuitous circumstances to earn their second win from as many games, and shock last season's WSL's runners up.

Dominant City left shellshocked late on

Manchester City began the evening looking at leapfrogging early pace setters Brighton to go top of the table, and looked well capable of chasing the three-goal win they needed with the intensity of their start.

Hemp capped their bright opening by nodding over a stranded Becky Spencer from Alex Greenwood's sixth-minute corner, but despite a further glut of first-half chances, Georgia Stanway's shot off the base of the post was as close as the hosts came to adding to their tally.

That left the door open for Tottenham despite their absence of attacking presence before half-time, and a half-time switch to introduce Chioma Ubogagu and change shape soon began to pay off.

They fired a warning 12 minutes into the half as Ria Percival stung Taieb's gloves from distance, before Williams beat them altogether from Ubogagu's square pass four minutes later.

City were clearly rattled, and Alanna Kennedy's defensive lapse soon allowed Jessica Naz to run clean through and missing the far post, before the hosts began to slowly build up their momentum again.

Stanway fired straight at Spencer when she should have restored the lead and as City took Kennedy off for striker Bunny Shaw, it became clear a point was not enough for the hosts.

Instead, they would end up with nothing. Addison's cross was flicked on by the arm of Ayane and, catching Houghton off guard, deflected onto the post off the England captain's leg before the stranded Taieb bundled it over her own goal line.

Spurs' celebrations were slow to materialise with the visitors clearly surprised the goal had stood until referee Abigail Byrne's signal shocked both sides and extinguished City's record unbeaten home run.

What the managers said...

Man City boss Gareth Taylor: "We need to take our chances, we had more than enough, especially in the first half, to win the game. When you don't take them, I've seen the second goal, it's a terrible decision, but we need to own it and make sure we don't get into that situation by putting the game to bed a lot earlier than that.

"Looking at tonight and the way we got to the final third was really impressive, I spoke to the players at half-time and said they should be dead and buried, but it's always dicey when that happens. I take full responsibility, and on another night we win that game by four or five goals."

Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner: "We're able to play out when she's on the ball, we knew we were going to face a high press and had to find a way to play out with some quality. She's pulled off some amazing saves today as well.

"We set out with three things to stick to - they've given it everything all the way through, and been really disciplined, even when we were under pressure. We've shown a lot of character and resilience."

