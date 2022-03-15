Man Utd 0-1 Atletico Madrid (Agg: 1-2): Champions League exit for Ralf Rangnick's side after Renan Lodi's header

Manchester United are out of the Champions League after a 1-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid saw them beaten 2-1 on aggregate.

Renan Lodi's first-half header was enough to take Diego Simeone's side into the quarter-finals as Ralf Rangnick's team endured a frustrating evening at Old Trafford.

Anthony Elanga had appeared to be fouled in the build-up to the goal but United lacked the spark at the other end that was required to break down a resolute Atletico.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Dalot (5), Varane (6), Maguire (5), Telles (6), McTominay (6), Fred (7), Fernandes (6), Elanga (7), Ronaldo (6), Sancho (6).



Subs: Rashford (5), Matic (6), Pogba (6), Cavani (n/a), Mata (n/a).



Atletico Madrid: Oblak (7), Gimenez (8), Savic (7), Reinildo (7), Llorente (8), De Paul (7), Herrera (7), Koke (7), Renan Lodi (8), Joao Felix (7), Griezmann (7).



Subs: Kondogbia (6), Felipe (n/a), Correa (n/a).



Man of the match: Renan Lodi.

Already out of the FA Cup, the defeat means that United's slim hopes of ending their long trophy drought this season are at an end.

How Man Utd were eliminated

Manchester United were the more enterprising team for much of the first half as they tried to press Atletico with some success, rushing the Spanish side to the delight of the crowd.

Raphael Varane's tackle on Joao Felix was cheered, Fred's flicks and tricks brought roars, while Cristiano Ronaldo was winning tackles by the touchline, dribbling down the wing.

There were moments, hints that Atletico might fold. Elanga spurned a wonderful chance from close range. Bruno Fernandes wanted a penalty. Nothing was given.

Team news Ralf Rangnick made three changes to the Man Utd team that beat Tottenham at the weekend, with Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic dropping to the bench.



Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay came into the team, with the latter two having recovered after being forced to miss the Spurs game.

The Atletico forwards had only long balls to work with for much of the opening 45 minutes but when they did play, it was United's frailty that was systematically exposed.

The warning came just before the goal, Marcos Llorente narrowly offside when setting up Joao Felix to score. The Atletico wing-backs had too much space. It proved costly.

Elanga appeared to have been fouled at the other end but Atletico were soon through United, Joao Felix's backheel finding Antoine Griezmann whose cross was headed in by Lodi.

David de Gea, who had earlier pulled off an extraordinary save to keep out Rodrigo De Paul's speculative shot, could do nothing. Diogo Dalot could not say the same.

A response was needed. Elanga drove wide, Fred dragged another past the other post to Ronaldo's disgust, before Jadon Sancho volleyed the ball into the Stretford End.

Rangnick made a triple substitution midway through the second half. Fernandes was withdrawn. But the formation stayed the same until Edinson Cavani came on for Fred.

Jan Oblak did save well from Varane but the final substitution only capped a miserable night - captain Harry Maguire jeered off as he was replaced by Juan Mata.

The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 18 at 11am UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The semi-finals will be drawn at the same time, meaning clubs and fans can plot out their potential route to the Paris final.

The list of qualified teams are:

Liverpool

Bayern Munich

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Benfica

Juventus or Villarreal

Lille or Chelsea

