Man Utd 4-1 Bournemouth: No Matheus Cunha or Bryan Mbeumo but Ruben Amorim's side dominate in Chicago

Manchester United produced a dominant display in difficult conditions to beat Bournemouth 4-1 in the Premier League Summer Series in Chicago.

The lively Rasmus Hojlund set the tone with his early header and Patrick Dorgu added a second before the break as United outplayed the Cherries throughout. Amad Diallo made it three in the second half before Ethan Williams came on to make it four.

Matthijs de Ligt diverted the ball past Tom Heaton late in the game to offer some consolation for Andoni Iraola's side but United were worthy winners, Ruben Amorim's players looking sharper throughout.

United could not count on Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha - the latter omitted due to 'fatigue' - but it proved no problem.

The victory builds on the 2-1 win over West Ham in their opening fixture. If United beat Everton in their final game then they will lift the trophy. More importantly, there are indications that these players are more comfortable in Amorim's shape now.

Analysis: Amorim style taking shape?

Amorim had insisted all along that perhaps the changes that he wanted to make at Old Trafford would be easier to implement during a summer and there were encouraging signs in Chicago that the worst of his time at United could now be behind him.

There were plenty of positives in this performance against Bournemouth that went deeper than the result. In difficult conditions, United moved the ball impressively and played with real intensity and no little cohesion. In other words, it was different.

There were interchanges between Bruno Fernandes and Mount, the latter adding weight to the theory that Amorim's system will suit him in the long term. Dorgu, having shown himself to be a useful outlet last season, suggested he can build on that promise.

This is pre-season and there are dangers in reading too much into it - particularly given that new signings Cunha and Mbeumo did not feature. But perhaps that is also a good sign. The same players looked a lot better. Light at the end of a long tunnel for Amorim.

Saturday July 26 - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Everton 0-3 Bournemouth

Man Utd 2-1 West Ham

Wednesday July 30 - Soldier Field, Chicago

West Ham 2-1 Everton

Thursday July 31 - Soldier Field, Chicago

Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth

Sunday August 3 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Bournemouth vs West Ham - 7pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Manchester United vs Everton - 10pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports