Manchester United 1-1 Burnley: Andre Onana error costs Erik ten Hag's side as Clarets equalise late

Manchester United conceded another late goal as Zeki Amdouni's penalty secured a 1-1 draw for Burnley at Old Trafford.

Antony's first league goal of the season with 11 minutes left had put United ahead, but self-inflicted errors cost them as Andre Onana gave away a penalty for cleaning out substitute Amdouni after an inexplicable headed back-pass by Casemiro.

Man Utd's tendency to concede late goals (only in the last month) April 27: Zeki Amdouni equalises in 87th minute in 1-1 draw vs Burnley in the Premier League

April 21: Haji Wright scores 95th-minute penalty for Coventry to take FA Cup semi-final to extra-time

April 7: Liverpool draw 2-2 at Old Trafford after Mo Salah's 84th minute goal

April 4: Cole Palmer scores in 100th and 101st minute to secure 4-3 win for Chelsea

March 30 : Kristoffer Ajer equalises for Brentford in ninth minute of stoppage time in 1-1 draw

Onana was the hero for United in the first half, keeping out Lyle Foster twice when a goal seemed more likely. However, his error, the second this week, proved fatal to his side's chances of claiming their first back-to-back league wins since February.

Burnley remain in the relegation zone but Amdouni's late goal moves them to within two points of safety. Vincent Kompany's side will be frustrated they did not take any of their first-half chances with just three games to go.

United failed to cement their grip on sixth as Newcastle moved to within one point of them following a 5-1 win over Sheffield United. The two sides meet at Old Trafford on May 15 - live on Sky Sports - in a game that could decide who qualifies for the Europa League.

Ten Hag pleaded with the fans for time after the draw, saying: "I am sorry for everyone. I am very impatient but we need patience and fans they need patience. We built here a team, and they need experience."

Player ratings Man Utd Onana (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Casemiro (5), Dalot (6), Mainoo (6), Eriksen (6), Antony (8), Fernandes (7), Garnacho (8), Hojlund (6)



Subs: Amad (6), McTominay (5), Amrabat (5), Mount (n/a).



Burnley: Muric (8), Assignon (6), O'Shea (7), Esteve (6), Vitinho (6), Odobert (7), Berge (6), Cullen (6), Larsen (6), Foster (6), Fofana (6)



Subs: Amdouni (8), Gudmundsson (6).



Player of the Match: Zeki Amdouni.

How Man Utd threw away another late lead

The tone was set at Old Trafford early on as Burnley and United had good chances to score within three minutes. David Datro Fofana was unconvincing in the box while Alejandro Garnacho could not find the target from Bruno Fernandes' cross.

Goals felt an inevitability, however the first half passed without a change in the score. United were indebted to Onana, who made five saves in the opening period, including a particularly impressive stop to keep out Foster's header from close range.

"This has to be the save of the season," Tim Sherwood told Sky Sports on Soccer Saturday. "It's a decent height but he's going the other way. He makes a diving save to his right. It is an unbelievable save from Onana."

Foster was also denied by Onana when through on goal before the close of the half. The United goalkeeper made himself big to stop Burnley from capitalising on a dominant spell that saw the visitors go into the break with more possession.

The quality of the game suffered in the second half with both sides scruffy in the final third. Antony should have scored soon after the restart but prodded a tame shot straight at Arijanet Muric after Garnacho appeared to put it on a plate for the winger.

Ten Hag's decision to remove Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo was met with boos by the Old Trafford crowd. Amad Diallo and Scott McTominay's introduction did ultimately improve United's threat, although it seemed a perplexing change at the time.

Team news Mason Mount returned to the bench for an unchanged Manchester United.

Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana replaced Charlie Taylor as Burnley's only change.

Antony recovered from his earlier miss to give United a late lead, finishing despite fighting to keep his balance when through on goal. The Brazil winger, who was signed from Ajax for £86m in the summer of 2022, had not scored in the league since April last year.

United once again threw away a late lead after mindless decisions from Casemiro and Onana, whose challenge on Amdouni for the penalty was a carbon copy of the one he avoided punishment for against Wolves on the opening weekend of the season.

Amdouni sent Onana the wrong way from the spot to secure a late draw for Burnley. Neither side was happy with a point as they chased a late winner in stoppage-time but a lack of quality in the final third meant they had to settle for 1-1.

'Frustrated' Ten Hag: We are not lucky with referees decisions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag cut a frustrated figure during his post-match interview after the Red Devils threw away a late 1-0 lead at home as they drew with Burnley

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag said: "A strong start to the game. We had loads of chances and then in the second part of the first half we lost control of the game.

"Burnley had some good chances as well and Andre saved us a couple of times.

"In the second half, it was again all ours with loads of chances. We were in a winning position and again we gave the game away.

"I'm very frustrated. In phases of the game, we did very good but in the end you have to take the three points. We gave it away and it's very frustrating.

"In the final minutes of the game, it is so unnecessary.

"We are so not lucky with the refereeing. We concede so many penalties. This one was justified, but on the other hand I have seen two or three penalty situations and at a minimum one was 100 per cent a penalty."

He added: "We have some very young players and that's why we built this club back. That takes time, and we build this by bringing in young players.

"Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo - they are all in the first season of the Premier League and the Premier League gets more intense year by year.

"We have seen the data and it's much more intense than last season, especially when you see over the last four or five seasons. Those players have to adjust and that takes time.

"I am sorry for everyone. So, I am very impatient but there we need patience and fans they need patience. We built here a team, and they need experience."

Kompany: Burnley did themselves proud

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vincent Kompany was impressed with Burnley's display but pleaded for more of a cutting edge in attack

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said: "If we come here playing with Real Madrid, I might be debating with who has chances.

"For me, we had big chances, we showed team spirit. Burnley did themselves proud today. That's all that matters.

"The energy, the sacrifice as well from players for each other was there and for Burnley that's massive."

Sherwood blasts Man Utd culture under Ten Hag

Tim Sherwood told Sky Sports on Soccer Saturday:

"Another bad performance. Another performance without any style or playing identity. No DNA, which Dan Ashworth will be looking for when he comes in and Jason Wilcox.

"They've got their work cut out there, that's for sure. They need to see a playing identity. Ten Hag has not just come into the job, he's been there long enough. He has his own players.

"I can't see what they do. In possession, they are all about moments and out of possession they are a shambles. They really are. The worrying thing is that the midfield does not run, when the ball gets played behind them their heads start wobbling.

"That's down to the manager telling them and identifying it. Kobbie Mainoo, I like him, I really like him, but he has caught the Casemiro bug where he is jogging around the pitch. Christian Eriksen is the same - he is one of the most honest players you're ever going to find.

"I think it is a culture there. Not willing to run. They aren't running enough. They need to be able to run.

"If I was Kobbie's agent or youth team coach I would say to him, when you first when into the team you ran around with a desire. You're not doing that at the moment. Don't fall into the trap of what they're doing, you don't have good examples there'.

"Man Utd want to be like Arsenal and Man City but they are miles away from that."

Crystal Palace

Manchester United Monday 6th May 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Manchester United take on Crystal Palace live on Monday Night Football on May 6, kick-off 8pm, while Burnley's next assignment is on May 4 when hosting Newcastle at Turf Moor, kick-off 3pm.

