Man Utd 3-1 Everton: Conor Coady own goal gifts FA Cup win to United as Frank Lampard's struggles continue

Manchester United defeated Everton 3-1 in the third round of an entertaining FA Cup tie at Old Trafford as Conor Coady scored for both teams.

Coady had levelled it up for Frank Lampard's side, cancelling out Antony's early goal after taking advantage of a bizarre error by David de Gea in the Manchester United goal. But the defender proceeded to put the ball past his own goalkeeper in the second half.

Everton came close to a second equaliser but Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a goal disallowed for offside in the build-up. Instead, it was left to player of the match Marcus Rashford to guarantee victory with a stoppage-time penalty after Alejandro Garnacho was fouled.

Everton's focus shifts back to the Premier League relegation battle, while Erik ten Tag's trophy push continues. It's seven wins in a row for United.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (5), Dalot (6), Varane (7), Shaw (7), Malacia (7), Casemiro (7), Eriksen (6), Fernandes (6), Antony (7), Rashford (8), Martial (6).



Subs: Fred (6), Garnacho (6), Martinez (7), McTominay (6), Maguire (6).



Everton: Pickford (6), Coleman (5), Godfrey (5), Coady (6), Tarkowski (6), Mykolenko (6), Onana (6), Gana (6), Iwobi (6), Gray (7), Maupay (5).



Subs: Doucoure (5), Calvert-Lewin (7), Gordon (6), McNeil (6).



How Man Utd beat Everton

United could not have hoped for a better start, the front three combining brilliantly for the opening goal. Anthony Martial held the ball up well to feed Rashford and the England forward outpaced his marker before finding Antony rushing in at the far post.

Image: Antony celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Everton

The writing was on the wall for Everton at that point given that Ten Hag's team had not conceded in their previous four games since the World Cup but De Gea's error changed that in curious fashion when he was inexplicably unable to deal with Neal Maupay's cross.

It was if the United goalkeeper did not appreciate he could use his hands as he leant against the post and, when he found himself in a muddle, Coady was the quickest to react - the former Liverpool defender no doubt relishing his goal at the Stretford End.

In fairness to Everton, Demarai Gray had warned of the threat with a long-range shot that struck the near post just before their goal, but it was the home side doing most of the pushing and it required a smart stop from Jordan Pickford to keep out Martial when one-on-one.

Team news Erik ten Hag made four changes to the Manchester United side that beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Tuesday. Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia were named in the back four, with Luke Shaw switching back to centre-back after impressing in his usual full-back role on Tuesday. The other change was Antony, who returned to take the place of the injured Donny van de Beek. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all dropped to the bench.



Frank Lampard made four changes to his Everton side and returned to playing five at the back after Tuesday's defensive struggles against Brighton. Ben Godfrey returned the starting line-up tonight at centre-back, while Seamus Coleman came in at right-back for the injured Nathan Patterson. Amadou Onana was included in the centre of midfield after serving a one-match suspension, while Neal Maupay came in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front.

Christian Eriksen whipped a shot just over the top corner of the net but Everton, emboldened by their equaliser, settled into the game and were threatening to repeat the draw that they were able to earn against Manchester City in their previous away fixture.

But the second half did not go Lampard's way. Firstly, Alex Iwobi turned his ankle in a challenge with Tyrell Malacia and was stretchered off. Then came United's second. Rashford beat Seamus Coleman on the left and Coady could only divert the cross into his own net.

'Everton have a lot of bad players' Roy Keane speaking on ITV:



“They have got a lot of bad players, Everton, really bad players. I look at the group of players. Some of them I’m not even sure are up to Premier League standard, never mind Everton. So there are huge problems for Frank.”

It was a spirited effort from the Toffees right to the end and there were opportunities. Diogo Dalot cleared Vitaliy Mykolenko's attempt from near the goal-line and there were wild celebrations in the away end soon after when the fans thought they had the second.

Calvert-Lewin, on as a substitute, did well to deflect Gray's wicked centre into the net from close range but the winger was just offside in the build-up. Any hope of a late equaliser was gone when Garnacho was brought down by Ben Godfrey. Rashford converted. Game won.

Player of the match: Marcus Rashford

He was made to wait on this occasion but Rashford's penalty that he scored past England team-mate Pickford means that he has now scored in five consecutive matches since returning from the World Cup. This may now be the best form of his career.

Rashford had been announced as the player of the match even before finding the net. He was the man who was architect for both of United's previous goals, providing the assist for Antony and the cross that Coady put into his own net. He is enjoying himself.

Lampard: We had the better chances

Speaking to ITV, Lampard said: "The players were very, very good in the sense of the organisation, the game plan, the work ethic, the togetherness - things that should be basics in football, but people question them when you have a performance and result like we did the other night.

"We were really good, we had the better chances I think - good chances for us and a goal disallowed. Marcus Rashford was probably the difference between the teams because individual talent can do that to you."

Asked about his future at Everton, he added: "That's not under my control, so it's not for me to focus on that. It's to focus on what I saw tonight, which is a performance that every manager wants, with the attitude of the team and the focus.

"Our only focus now is Southampton because this league can change very quickly and when you're in a difficult run, you have to work really hard to get out of it and the picture can change."

Analysis: Everton malaise deepens

Everton brought huge support to Manchester, helped by the increased ticket allocation permitted in the FA Cup, and they were vocal in their opposition to the running of the club with chants of 'sack the board' ringing around Old Trafford well before kick-off.

The frustration is understandable, although this was a much improved effort after the debacle of that 4-1 home defeat to Brighton. They were a threat throughout and even after conceding early in the game it took an own goal and a penalty for United to add to that.

But the feeling that this is a club in need of clearer direction remains. Half of the outfield starters at Old Trafford were Lampard signings but Neal Maupay, in particular, is struggling. It is one goal in 15 appearances now for the £15m summer signing from Brighton.

Lampard has recruited the spine of this team - two of the centre-backs and two of the central midfielders - but the identity is still lacking. Maybe the positive here was that they avoided a heavy defeat and can now concentrate on the ensuing relegation battle.

But with the supporters directing their ire at the club's hierarchy - the official fans forum sent an open letter to majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri earlier in the day - the unity that kept them up last season has dissipated. Tough times ahead for the Toffees.

Manchester United's next game is at home to League One side Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday - kick-off 8pm.

United then host rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday January 14 - kick-off 12.30pm.

Everton's next game is at home to fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton in a crucial top-flight clash on Saturday January 14 - kick-off 3pm.