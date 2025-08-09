Man Utd 1-1 Fiorentina (5-4 penalties): Benjamin Sesko introduced as Kobbie Mainoo wins it for United in shoot-out

Manchester United beat Fiorentina on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Snapdragon Cup at Old Trafford that saw Benjamin Sesko introduced to the crowd as their new striker.

Sesko's move from RB Leipzig for a fee rising to £73.7m was confirmed on the morning of the match and he was presented to supporters on the pitch alongside fellow new arrivals Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, who both started for Ruben Amorim's side.

With the £50m revamp of their Carrington training ground also unveiled this week, there is a growing sense of renewal at United, although it did not take long for Fiorentina to pierce that when Simon Sohm seized upon sloppy defending to put the visitors ahead at a corner.

Image: Benjamin Sesko was unveiled by Manchester United at Old Trafford before their game against Fiorentina

United levelled it up midway through the first half when Bruno Fernandes whipped in a cross that Robin Gosens appeared to divert over the line amid a melee of bodies. David de Gea, honoured beforehand by his old club, was among those complaining of a foul.

Sohm almost scored again after the break, striking the United crossbar. Fernandes, Harry Maguire and, in particular, Cunha searched for a winner for the home side in a second half that saw young defender Ayden Heaven depart the field due to an injury.

Image: Matheus Cunha was in action for Manchester United against Fiorentina

De Gea received a standing ovation when substituted late on, which prevented him taking part in the penalty shoot-out that United won when Altay Bayindir saved Fabiano Parisi's kick, allowing Kobbie Mainoo to secure the victory for the Red Devils.

But United lacked the fluidity that had marked their impressive win over Bournemouth earlier in pre-season and this suggests it may take time for things to gel. Their Premier League campaign kicks off back at Old Trafford against Arsenal next weekend, live on Sky Sports.

Penalty shoot-out - as it happened 0-1 GOAL! Moise Kean scores

1-1 GOAL! Bruno Fernandes scores

1-2 GOAL! Jacopo Fazzini scores

2-2 GOAL! Matheus Cunha scores

2-3 GOAL! Abdelhamid Sabiri scores

3-3 GOAL! Diogo Dalot scores

3-4 GOAL! Cher Ndour scores

4-4 GOAL! Amad Diallo scores

4-4 SAVED! Fabiano Parisi denied

5-4 GOAL! Kobbie Mainoo scores

Amorim: We struggled without a striker

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim speaking to MUTV:

"We had some difficulties, especially in the beginning of the first half and the beginning of the second half. They have a lot of mobility and we struggled to find the right moment to press. But then we controlled the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David De Gea says it was a day he will never forget as he finally received his Manchester United goodbye in their pre-season match against Fiorentina

"We had a lack of fluidity in the game. We can do better. But I think it was a perfect game of preparation to show us that we need to improve in the different areas and that we are going to struggle in some moments. But sometimes we have players that can make a play and to elevate the stadium."

Asked about Mbeumo and Cunha's relationship: "It's going to be special. I think they are maybe 50, 60 per cent of what they can do.

"Like any other team, we are going to improve during the season and they are going to be so much better.

"In some moments, I felt that we need, because of the one-against-one in all the pitch, we struggled without a reference as a striker. We have a new player, so we'll see."

Image: New Manchester United signings Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha are introduced at Old Trafford

Image: Benjamin Sesko will hope to make his competitive debut against Arsenal next Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Analysis: Midfielder still needed

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

"Manchester United's need for a new striker was clear with Mason Mount playing as the frontman and Rasmus Hojlund left on the bench. Their threat mainly came from set-pieces and the goal likely would have been ruled out if VAR were in use.

"Ruben Amorim will be comforted by the presence of Sesko to address that issue in the weeks to come, but the midfield will be a cause for concern for the United head coach.

"Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes were not able to dominate this game for Manchester United and the play has been disjointed at times.

"That will surely be an area of the team Amorim hopes to address in the final three weeks or so of this window. There is an interest in Carlos Baleba, who seems ideally suited to the system.

"However, it seems unlikely at this stage given Brighton would ask for a huge fee and haven't got a replacement in. The current options aren't ideal for Amorim."

