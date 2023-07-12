Man Utd 2-0 Leeds: Mason Mount debuts in Oslo friendly as Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill score for Erik ten Hag's team

Mason Mount made his Manchester United debut as Erik ten Hag’s team kicked off pre-season with a 2-0 win over Leeds United in Norway.

The £60m signing from Chelsea came close to opening the scoring with an ambitious attempt from distance early in the game. But it required second-half goals from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill to secure victory for the Premier League club.

Under new boss Daniel Farke, Leeds did threaten on the break in the first half through Luis Sinisterra and it needed a big challenge from Hannibal to deny the Championship side. At the other end, Kristoffer Klaesson saved well from the Tunisia international.

McQueen tributes Before kick-off, respective captains Raphael Varane and Liam Cooper honoured the late Gordon McQueen, a former favourite of both clubs, who died last month at the age of 70. There was applause from all sides of a packed stadium in Oslo.

Image: Mason Mount prepares to take a corner kick during the first half at Ullevaal Stadion

Image: Jadon Sancho in action for Manchester United against Leeds United in Oslo

How the teams lined up Man Utd first half: Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mainoo, Mount, Hannibal; Amad, Sancho, Forson.



Man Utd second half: Kovar; Jurado, Fish, Bennett, Williams; Gore, Hansen-Aaroen, Savage; Emeran, Hugill, Shoretire.



Leeds first half: Klaesson; Drameh, Mullen, Cooper, Hjelde; Gyabi, Shackleton; Poveda, Greenwood, Sinisterra; Rutter.



Leeds second half: Van den Heuvel; Ayling, Moore, Struijk, Drameh; Bate, Gray; James, Gelhardt, Joseph; Bamford.

Ten Hag removed Mount at the interval with captain Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Jadon Sancho - deployed as a striker - also among those to make way. His young Manchester United team arguably improved as the game opened up late on.

The breakthrough goal came when Norwegian midfielder Isak Hansen-Aaroen expertly threaded Emeran in down the right channel and the 20-year-old French forward opened up his body before firing left-footed past Dani van den Heuvel in the Leeds goal.

Image: Noam Emeran pictured during his goalscoring display for Manchester United

Farke had introduced Patrick Bamford at the break but it was 17-year-old Archie Gray who came closest to fashioning an equaliser with a speculative long-range effort that hit the side-netting. Joe Gelhardt could only blaze over when in a much better position.

Manchester United underlined their superiority when Emeran's angled pass into the box found Hugill in space near the penalty spot and the young forward fired home first time. It was a composed finish by the teenager. A positive start to pre-season for Ten Hag.

Image: The debut of Mason Mount was the standout feature of Man Utd's friendly win in pre-season

Mount reflects on debut display

"It felt very good," said Mount of his debut when speaking to MUTV.

"We have had a week of training so it is great to get that first game. We have been working very hard so it is great to put that into practice on the pitch. We have been working on a few tactics coming into the game.

"I have got a great understanding of how the manager works and the way the boys play. Now it is about using these games to work on it more. It's great to have 45 minutes in the tank. It is a good start, a good win.

Ten Hag on 'joy' of Mount impact

"We have seen some good things in the first game," Ten Hag told MUTV.

"You could see we have already trained, and we have a good foundation from last year. Some young lads came in and fitted in. After one week of training, we have seen some good stuff.

"Mason was great for the first time, but we could expect this. He has so many skills and I am sure we will take so much joy from him, he will contribute to our performances, absolutely."

Man Utd host Lyon at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on July 19, kick-off 2pm, before they begin their four-game USA tour three days later.

Leeds' next match comes against another Ligue 1 side in Monaco at Rotherham's New York Stadium on July 22, kick-off 4pm.

Man Utd's pre-season fixtures July 19: Man Utd vs Lyon, kick-off 2pm (Murrayfield)



July 22: Man Utd vs Arsenal, kick-off 10pm (MetLife Stadium, USA)



July 26: Man Utd vs Wrexham, kick-off 3.30am (Snapdragon Stadium, USA)



July 27: Real Madrid vs Man Utd, kick-off 3.30am (NRG Stadium, USA)



July 31: Man Utd vs Dortmund, kick-off 2am (Allegiant Stadium, USA)



August 5: Man Utd vs Lens, kick-off 12.45pm (Old Trafford)



August 6: Man Utd vs Athletic Bilbao, kick-off 4pm (Aviva Stadium)

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.