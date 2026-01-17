Man Utd 2-0 Man City: Michael Carrick marks Old Trafford return with stylish derby win

Michael Carrick marked his Manchester United homecoming by restoring a familiar feeling as an attacking display secured his side derby day spoils with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Having only been installed as head coach until the end of the season this week to replace the departed Ruben Amorim, United looked different and Old Trafford felt different.

Bryan Mbeumo's opening goal, a fully deserved one, was one taken in vintage Man Utd fashion. Rayan Cherki's ball into the box, turned into a speedy three-pronged counterattack for United and Bruno Fernandes slipped in the goalscorer to net his seventh of the league season.

Player ratings: Man Utd: Lammens (7), Dalot (6), Maguire (7), Martinez (7), Shaw (7), Casemiro (7), Mainoo (7), Bruno Fernandes (8), Dorgu (7), Mbeumo (8), Amad (7)



Subs: Cunha (7), Ugarte (6), Heaven (n/a) Mount (7)



Man City: Donnarumma (7), Lewis (5), Khusanov (6), Alleyne (5), Ake (4), Rodri (6), Semenyo, (6), Foden (4), Bernado Siva (6), Doku (5), Haaland (3)



Subs: O’Reilly (6), Cherki (5), Mukasa (n/a), Ait-Nouri (n/a), Reijnders (n/a)



Player of the Match: Mbeumo

There were more shades of the past as Matheus Cunha, a second-half substitute, crossed into the area for Patrick Dorgu to finish.

At that point, United had already had the ball in the back of the net twice with both finishes ruled out for offside. Both Amad Diallo and Fernandes thought they had given United the lead in the first half only to see the assistant referee's flag raised.

It wasn't the last occasion, though, as Mason Mount came close to making it a derby day demolition when he thought he had added a third off the bench only for that to be struck off too.

United's record number of offsides this season summed up a front-foot display that began when Harry Maguire's third-minute header crashed off the bar. Amad also saw a chance hit the goal frame late on with no side hitting the woodwork more than United in the Premier League this season.

While United impressed, they were fortunate to have ended the game with 11 men after Diogo Dalot escaped what Mike Dean called "100 per cent" a sending off after a challenge on Jeremy Doku.

Pep Guardiola, though, could only watch on as his side were played off the park as title-chasing Man City could only muster one shot on target, relying on five crucial Gianluigi Donnarumma saves to also avoid humiliation.

City are now at risk of falling nine points behind league leaders Arsenal, who play Nottingham Forest later on Saturday. Man Utd, meanwhile, move up to fourth.

Offside flag denies United after Maguire goes close

Inspired Donnarumma helps City avoid humiliation

Carrick: Today was special but we can't get carried away

Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick to Sky Sports:

"Today was special. Putting things together quickly and trying to put an imprint on the team. Gathering together and emotionally getting attached to what we want to do. I felt that was unbelievable from the staff and the players.

"I am not getting carried away. It is one result, but it needs to be a regular feeling with that level of performance."

Pep: United had energy we didn't have

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Pep Guardiola said:

"The better team won. They had energy we didn't have. Congratulations to them.

"They had the chances at the end with crosses. We know they are a transitional team, but in general they were better.

"They start really strong, that's normal.

"We never made a threat, crosses or movement, but that's part of the energy."

On Erling Haaland's substitution, Guardiola said the striker was taken off to introduce "new energy".

