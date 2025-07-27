Man Utd 2-1 West Ham: Bruno Fernandes at the double in Summer Series

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United grabbed their first win of pre-season with a 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Summer Series.

The game was played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey - where, in just under a year, the World Cup final will be held - and the two underachievers from last season played out a friendly played with a competitive feel.

Who played for Man Utd? Man Utd starting XI: Bayindir, Yoro, De Ligt, Heaven, Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha, Hojlund.



Man Utd XI after 65 minutes: Bayindir, Shaw, Fredericson, Maguire, Leon, Dalot, Fletcher, Casemiro, Collyer, Mount, Obi

Ruben Amorim's team hit the post through Rasmus Hojlund inside two minutes but didn't have to wait long for the opener from the penalty spot after Alphonse Areola fumbled a cross and then fouled Ayden Heaven inside the area. That allowed Fernandes to slot home from 12 yards.

West Ham really struggled to play through the Manchester United press with Patrick Dorgu and Hojlund doing some excellent work out of possession, although Hojlund's finishing again let him down on 18 minutes when dragging a shot wide.

Who played for West Ham? West Ham starting XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd; Diouf, Guido Rodriguez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Fullkrug





It was left up to Fernandes again to find the quality to make a difference as he doubled the lead just after the break. Again it was a high press from United that did the damage - this time Kobbie Mainoo taking advantage of a slack Areola pass which allowed Fernandes the opportunity to curl one home from 20 yards in typically assured fashion.

Amorim waited until 65 minutes to completely change his starting XI with the likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount given time to impress off the bench. New signing Bryan Mbeumo was expected to make his first appearance for the club but although the 25-year-old arrived at the MetLife Stadium with the rest of the United team he wasn't deemed fit enough to make the squad.

Those changes did disrupt United's flow and the Hammers hit back when Jarrod Bowen rifled home a majestic finish from the angle - but it ended up being just a consolation.

Fernandes: Cunha has settled quickly

Bruno Fernandes speaking to Sky Sports:

"I felt good. Training has been very good. We have been doing very well. It's good to win the game, even it being a friendly and to go into the season in a positive way.

"Overall the game was good. We was good on the ball. In some moments we could have kept possession for longer as the manager was asking - we rushed a bit in the final third when trying to score our goals. We will work on that."

On Cunha: "The Brazilians are very loud, very happy. He's a very funny guy and has settled very quickly with everyone. That's good as we need to him to connect with every player and get the best out of him."

Saturday July 26 - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Everton 0-3 Bournemouth

Man Utd 2-1 West Ham

Sunday July 27 - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Wednesday July 30 - Soldier Field, Chicago

West Ham vs Everton - 11.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Thursday July 31 - Soldier Field, Chicago

Manchester United vs Bournemouth - 2.30am kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Sunday August 3 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Bournemouth vs West Ham - 7pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Manchester United vs Everton - 10pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports