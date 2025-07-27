Man Utd 2-1 West Ham: Bruno Fernandes at the double in Summer Series

Manchester United vs West Ham United. Premier League Summer Series.
Manchester United 2
- B Fernandes (5th minute pen, 52nd minute)
West Ham United 1
- J Bowen (63rd minute)
Match report as Ruben Amorim's team recorded their first win of pre-season at the Summer Series in the US; Man Utd raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes double; Jarrod Bowen pulled one back for sloppy West Ham
Sunday 27 July 2025 02:31, UK
Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United grabbed their first win of pre-season with a 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Summer Series.
The game was played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey - where, in just under a year, the World Cup final will be held - and the two underachievers from last season played out a friendly played with a competitive feel.
Who played for Man Utd?
Man Utd starting XI: Bayindir, Yoro, De Ligt, Heaven, Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha, Hojlund.
Man Utd XI after 65 minutes: Bayindir, Shaw, Fredericson, Maguire, Leon, Dalot, Fletcher, Casemiro, Collyer, Mount, Obi
Ruben Amorim's team hit the post through Rasmus Hojlund inside two minutes but didn't have to wait long for the opener from the penalty spot after Alphonse Areola fumbled a cross and then fouled Ayden Heaven inside the area. That allowed Fernandes to slot home from 12 yards.
West Ham really struggled to play through the Manchester United press with Patrick Dorgu and Hojlund doing some excellent work out of possession, although Hojlund's finishing again let him down on 18 minutes when dragging a shot wide.
Who played for West Ham?
West Ham starting XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd; Diouf, Guido Rodriguez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Fullkrug
It was left up to Fernandes again to find the quality to make a difference as he doubled the lead just after the break. Again it was a high press from United that did the damage - this time Kobbie Mainoo taking advantage of a slack Areola pass which allowed Fernandes the opportunity to curl one home from 20 yards in typically assured fashion.
Amorim waited until 65 minutes to completely change his starting XI with the likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount given time to impress off the bench. New signing Bryan Mbeumo was expected to make his first appearance for the club but although the 25-year-old arrived at the MetLife Stadium with the rest of the United team he wasn't deemed fit enough to make the squad.
Those changes did disrupt United's flow and the Hammers hit back when Jarrod Bowen rifled home a majestic finish from the angle - but it ended up being just a consolation.
Fernandes: Cunha has settled quickly
Bruno Fernandes speaking to Sky Sports:
"I felt good. Training has been very good. We have been doing very well. It's good to win the game, even it being a friendly and to go into the season in a positive way.
"Overall the game was good. We was good on the ball. In some moments we could have kept possession for longer as the manager was asking - we rushed a bit in the final third when trying to score our goals. We will work on that."
On Cunha: "The Brazilians are very loud, very happy. He's a very funny guy and has settled very quickly with everyone. That's good as we need to him to connect with every player and get the best out of him."
