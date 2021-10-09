Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women. Women's Super League.

Leigh Sports VillageAttendance3,797.

Manchester United Women 2

  • L Staniforth (72nd minute)
  • A Russo (75th minute)

Manchester City Women 2

  • G Stanway (sent off 35th minute)
  • K Shaw (38th minute)
  • E White (79th minute)

Man Utd Women 2-2 Man City Women: Late goal flurry sees Manchester derby drawn in Women's Super League

Match report as Khadija Shaw fires Man City ahead in the first half, shortly after Georgia Stanway's straight red card; Quick goals from Lucy Staniforth and Alessia Russo fire United ahead, but Ellen White soon equalises to see the points shared

Charlotte Marsh

Football journalist

Saturday 9 October 2021 15:40, UK

Man City&#39;s Khadija Shaw celebrates with team-mate Lauren Hemp after scoring against Man Utd
Image: Khadija Shaw celebrates with team-mate Lauren Hemp after scoring against Man Utd

A pulsating finish in the Manchester derby saw Manchester United and Manchester City share the points in a 2-2 draw, ending City's run of defeats in the Women's Super League.

Gareth Taylor's side were looking to end a run of three straight losses, but were once again guilty of misses and some big early chances. Things deteriorated further when Georgia Stanway was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Leah Galton (35).

But three minutes later, Man City went ahead as Khadija Shaw (38) nodded home from a fine Demi Stokes cross, with United having only one shot in the entire first half.

It began to look like the luck would not fall United's way, but they took a quick lead midway through the second half. Lucy Staniforth (72) flicked home after a quick corner, before Alessia Russo fired past Karima Taieb (75) to see the hosts ahead.

But it did not last long as Ellen White turned home in the 79th minute after another inspired Mary Earps save, seeing the Manchester pair play out another 2-2 draw at Leigh Sports Village, just as they did in the same fixture last season.

It sees City register their first point since the opening weekend of the season, although they remain in ninth on four points. United were unable to secure their first derby win the WSL, and go above Chelsea into third ahead of the remaining weekend games.

What's next?

Man Utd are in Women's League Cup action on Thursday when they take on Durham. They return to Women's Super League action on Sunday November 7 when they travel to Tottenham; kick-off 2pm.

Man City have a series of cup fixtures coming up - they face Everton in their Women's League Cup match on Wednesday, before taking on Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday October 31. They return to WSL action on Sunday November 7 when they face Leicester; kick-off 2pm.

