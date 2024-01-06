Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa: Matty Cash's deflected winner sends Villa into FA Cup fourth round

Matty Cash’s late deflected goal gave Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa a first FA Cup win since 2016 as they beat Championship side Middlesbrough 1-0 to book their place in the fourth round.

The tie at the Riverside Stadium looked to be heading for a third-round replay until Cash's fortunate 87th-minute strike from outside the box deflected off Emmanuel Latte Lath beyond Boro goalkeeper Thomas Glover.

Cash's goal brought relief for Villa, who ended an eight-game losing run in the competition having been dumped out at the third round for seven straight seasons.

Boro, who had just one shot on target, now look forward to another Premier League test on Tuesday as they host Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, live on Sky Sports.

More to follow...

Middlesbrough's next game is on Tuesday when they host Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm. Boro then travel to Millwall in the Championship on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Aston Villa's next outing is at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday January 14, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm. Unai Emery's side then host Newcastle on Tuesday January 30; kick-off 8.15pm.