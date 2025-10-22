Monaco 0-0 Tottenham: Guglielmo Vicario heroics help Spurs to fortunate goalless draw in Champions League

Guglielmo Vicario made a string of fine saves as Tottenham hung on for a fortunate goalless draw at Monaco to remain unbeaten in this season’s Champions League.

The goalkeeper produced eight saves to help Tottenham somehow survive a Monaco onslaught, with the home side missing several good chances after having 23 shots worth an expected goals of nearly 2.5.

A passive Spurs, who mustered just two shots on target and rarely threatened, were lucky to leave the Stade Louis II with a draw - and they had Vicario to thank.

Team news Tottenham made three changes from Sunday’s home defeat to Aston Villa as Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Richarlison came in.

Xavi Simons and Djed Spence dropped to the bench, with Mathys Tel absent because he is not included in their Champions League squad.

The Italian's two best saves saw him superbly deny ex-Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun in the first half, while he kept out Jordan Teze's point-blank effort in the second half.

Ex-Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino, who came off the bench, wasted three late chances for Monaco as Spurs rode their luck to earn a fortuitous point.

It is Spurs' first goalless draw since March 2023, ending a run of 125 matches across all competitions without one.

It means Thomas Frank becomes the first Tottenham boss to go unbeaten in his first three Champions League matches, with Spurs sitting 15th in the table.

Frank: Vicario saves exceptional | 'Monaco had too many shots'

Image: Vicario won the player of the match award at the Stade Louis II

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank speaking at his post-match press conference on Vicario's display to overcome recent criticism:

"I think the two goals against Villa, I don't think it's mistakes. I don't think it's any of that. It was two great finishes.

"But what I would say, I think he was very good today.

"I think some of the saves were exceptional tonight. He's a big part of why we got a hard-fought point, but at the end of the day, it can be a crucial point.

On conceding 23 shots: "I think you can say we just played at home to Villa where they only had eight shots.

"If it was every game we conceded 23 shots, it would be a big challenge, which it is definitely not.

"So it can be a combination of lack of intensity, a combination of Monaco hitting a very high level, a combination of us not hitting the best level. But they had too many shots to what I would like."

Vicario: We didn't do the basics | 'Performance has to be higher'

Image: Vicario made eight saves in the draw

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario speaking to TNT Sports:

"Not the best performance from us, so a lot to learn from this game because the level in the Champions League is very high.

"If you miss some basics, it's tough to compete against every team.

"It's not about the changes we made tonight. It's about the effort, the mentality, the awareness of danger that we need to have in some situations, and I think tonight we lacked a little bit of that.

"It's a point that we have to take. Of course, it's a tough point because we had to battle tonight, we had to suffer a lot.

"So credit to Monaco for what they showed, because also you have to understand the strength of your opponents and today they were better than us. So from this game we have to learn, because we need to do better, because we have the capability to do better.

"But we cannot lack in basics, in effort and in running and this kind of stuff. So it's a big learning, we move on.

"It's tough, especially away from home. They have a very technical side, and they put the effort in, and I think we lacked a little bit tonight. The level of performance has to be much higher than this one."

Monaco boss praises Vicario but criticises him for time-wasting

Monaco head coach Sebastien Pocognoli speaking at his post-match press conference:

"I think he was outstanding. He made some great saves.

"He also wastes a lot of time between each free-kick and long kicks - it was nice for him.

"But he played a good game. I think it's because we were strong to create chances, so he's the man of the match."

