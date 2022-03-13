Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Motherwell vs Hibernian. Scottish Cup Quarter Final.

Fir Park.

Motherwell 1

  • B Mugabi (sent off 2nd minute)
  • J Efford (43rd minute)

Hibernian 2

  • E Melkersen (15th minute, 37th minute)

Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

Matt Macey (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

Attempt saved. Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian).

Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

Attempt missed. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Chris Mueller (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).

Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution, Hibernian. Scott Allan replaces Ewan Henderson because of an injury.

Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).

Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Juhani Ojala.

Second Half begins Motherwell 1, Hibernian 2.

First Half ends, Motherwell 1, Hibernian 2.

Attempt blocked. Joseph Efford (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Sondre Solholm Johansen.

Attempt missed. Drey Wright (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Liam Donnelly.

Attempt blocked. Chris Mueller (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal! Motherwell 1, Hibernian 2. Joseph Efford (Motherwell) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Roberts.

Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).

Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal! Motherwell 0, Hibernian 2. Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sylvester Jasper.

Attempt saved. Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.

Attempt saved. Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Sondre Solholm Johansen.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Sondre Solholm Johansen.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Chris Cadden.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.

Liam Kelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Juhani Ojala.

Attempt missed. Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal! Motherwell 0, Hibernian 1. Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sylvester Jasper.

Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Motherwell) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right following a corner.

Attempt saved. Juhani Ojala (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.

Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian).

Attempt saved. Drey Wright (Hibernian) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution, Hibernian. Chris Mueller replaces Josh Doig because of an injury.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Joseph Efford.

Jordan Roberts (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Jordan Roberts (Motherwell).

Drey Wright (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian).

Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).

Josh Doig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.