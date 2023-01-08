Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian: Kevin Nisbet hat-trick eases pressure on manager Lee Johnson

Kevin Nisbet scored a hat-trick as Hibernian beat Motherwell to ease the pressure on manager Lee Johnson.

The striker, who only returned from a serious knee injury after the World Cup break, fired in a first-half opener and added another two after the interval as the visitors looked to recover from a dismal run of form.

Stuart McKinstry had made it 2-1 and Ross Tierney scored in stoppage time, but Motherwell were unable to avoid falling to another defeat.

It is relief for Hibernian manager Johnson as they move up to seventh while Motherwell remain in 10th without a win in their last seven games.

Hibs victory adds to Motherwell's woes

Image: Motherwell have won just once at Fir Park this season

Home manager Steven Hammell sent out the same side that started the 1-1 draw away to Livingston last Monday, while Hibs boss Johnson made three changes to the team that lost 3-0 to city rivals Hearts as Ryan Porteous, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady replaced Will Fish, Paul Hanlon and Harry McKirdy.

The Easter Road side started brightly and had the first attempt but Magennis' glancing header from McGeady's cross was easily held by Liam Kelly.

At the other end, Motherwell's Blair Spittal fired just wide from the edge of the box after Kevin van Veen had teed him up.

Kevin Nisbet gives Hibernian the lead against Motherwell with a well taken goal.

The visitors went ahead in the 16th minute when McGeady picked out the unmarked Nisbet with a cross from the left and the striker took a touch before drilling a clinical low finish beyond Kelly from eight yards out.

Motherwell almost levelled in the 28th minute when Callum Slattery's shot from edge of the box was brilliantly pushed behind by David Marshall. From the resulting corner, Rickie Lamie headed against the crossbar.

Hibs were forced into a change on the half hour when Chris Cadden went off injured. The former Motherwell player was replaced by Ewan Henderson, with Josh Campbell moving to right-back.

Well looked to be on top as half-time approached but they were unable to find an equaliser before the break.

Kevin Nisbet scores his second of the game to put Hibernian 2-0 up at Motherwell.

Hibs increased their lead in the 52nd minute when Nisbet tapped into an empty net from close range after Elie Youan ran clear down the right following a quick free-kick from Porteous and sent a low delivery across the six-yard box.

Stuart McKinstry pulls one back for Motherwell as they trail 2-1 at home to Hibernian.

The hosts got themselves back in the game in the 59th minute when Campbell failed to cut out a long ball from Sondre Solholm and substitute McKinstry - who had replaced Connor Shields for the start of the second half - was able to run clear and fire an angled finish beyond the exposed Marshall from 15 yards out.

Motherwell cranked up the pressure in search of an equaliser and they almost got it in the 70th minute when Lamie headed against the top of the bar.

Kevin Nisbet scores his third as Hibernian take control against Motherwell.

Hibs restored their two-goal advantage five minutes later when Nisbet completed his treble with an emphatic finish from 10 yards out after Campbell picked him out with a ball in from the right following good work by Porteous to recover possession.

The visitors were made to sweat when sub Tierney drilled home a second for Motherwell in stoppage time but they held firm to see out a much-needed victory.

Ross Tierney grabs a second for Motherwell but it comes too late as they lose 3-2 at home to Hibernian.

Johnson: It keeps us in touching distance of where we want to be

Lee Johnson says he was delighted with his side's 3-2 win at Motherwell and says he is excited about what his side can achieve.

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson told Sky Sports he was delighted with his players' performance:

"It keeps us in touch with where we want to be which is good.

"I'm delighted. We've taken a bit of a verbal bashing over the last week and the lads really have stepped out on the park and performed really well.

"Our budget requires that our best players stay fit and those (McGeady and Nisbet) are our best players in terms of quality on the ball.

"Every game, every minute they get that will be more beneficial to us moving forward."

What's next?

Motherwell's next Scottish Premiership match is at home to Ross County on 14 January.

Hibs host Dundee United on the same day. Both games kick off at 3pm.