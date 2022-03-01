Motherwell 0-1 Ross County: Joseph Hungbo penalty secures win

Joseph Hungbo's early penalty was the difference as Ross County's resurgence in the Scottish Premiership continued with a 1-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.

The 22-year-old converted coolly from the spot after Jake Carroll had fouled Kayne Ramsay, although the only question was whether the contact took place inside or outside the box.

The defeat for the Fir Park side left them without a league win since Boxing Day, while County secured back-to-back Premiership wins for the first time this season.

Despite a strong second-half showing in their 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox, Motherwell manager Graham Alexander chose to make four changes, with forward Kevin van Veen returning from injury and Sondre Solholm Johansen, Sean Goss and Connor Shields all coming into the side.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay opted for a more settled line-up, with January signing Ramsay coming in for Keith Watson as the only alteration from their impressive 3-1 win over St Johnstone at the weekend.

Image: Ross County's Joseph Hungbo scored from the penalty spot

And County started as they had left off on Saturday, taking the lead in the 15th minute with the first piece of quality in the match.

Ramsay showed an impressive turn of pace to burst away from Motherwell's Carroll, who could only haul him down right on the line as he looked to drive into the area, with referee John Beaton pointing to the spot.

Hungbo made no mistake from the spot, sending Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly the wrong way to put the away side in front.

Motherwell looked to respond, with Woolery firing over and Mark O'Hara seeing a left-footed effort blocked by County's Alex Iacovitti.

But they struggled to create anything clear cut despite dominating proceedings, with Woolery's two impressive driving runs their only real highlights from a disappointing opening period.

Image: Ross County's Joseph Hungbo challenges Motherwell's Jake Carroll

They should have been level within a minute of the restart though, as Van Veen drove the ball across the six-yard box but Shields could only divert the ball narrowly wide of the post with the goal at his mercy.

It took until the 65th minute for Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw to be called into action, as he came out to make a smart save after Van Veen's lofted ball had released Woolery on the break.

It was Van Veen who was next to come close for Motherwell but he could only glance a header wide from Jake Carroll's inswinging free-kick.

Substitute Jordan Roberts almost salvaged a point for the home side, but his stoppage-time header was saved by Laidlaw as County saw it out.

Both teams will return to Scottish Premiership action on Saturday, March 5 at 3pm as Motherwell will take on Dundee while Ross County will face off against St Mirren.