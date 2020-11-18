Northern Ireland 1-1 Romania: Ian Baraclough's relegated side end Nations League campaign with draw

Northern Ireland's Nations League campaign ended in disappointment following a 1-1 draw with Romania in Belfast.

Relegation from Group B1 was already confirmed for Ian Baraclough's side earlier in the day after a UEFA panel awarded Romania a 3-0 win for their cancelled game against Norway.

However, they were on course for a much-needed victory when Liam Boyce bundled home from close range in the 56th minute.

It was not to be though as the hosts failed to keep a clean sheet, Eric Bicfalvi grabbing Romania's equaliser with nine minutes left to play.

The draw means Northern Ireland, who will be playing in League C in the next edition of the tournament, are still waiting for their first victory in the Nations League, while Romania finish third in the group.

Relegation confirmed for Northern Ireland Northern Ireland learned of UEFA's decision just as they were about to begin their final team meeting before heading to Windsor Park.



Before kick-off Ian Baraclough tried to keep alive a glimmer of hope as he spoke of a possible appeal by Norway, who were deemed to have forfeited Sunday's game after a coronavirus case prevented them from travelling, but Bicfalvi's strike ensured any such appeal will be of no use to Northern Ireland now.

How Northern Ireland's Nations League campaign ended…

It was another bright start from Northern Ireland, with Paddy McNair's free-kick almost converted by Dan Ballard at the far post in the second minute, but Romania gradually began to get a foothold into the game.

Northern Ireland player ratings Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell (6), Ballard (7), Evans (7), Cathcart (7), Kennedy (8), Dallas (7), McNair (7), Smith (8), McCann (7), Boyce (7), Magennis (7).



Subs: Lewis (6), Washington (6), McLaughlin (n/a), Galbraith (n/a).



Man of the match: Matthew Kennedy.

Northern Ireland were creating the better chances though and Boyce should have done better with Matthew Kennedy's cross, but his header was deflected wide of the target.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 56th minute and it came from a well-worked set-piece.

Image: Josh Magennis is challenged by Romania's Alin Tosca

A short corner was played to Michael Smith, who curled an inch-perfect cross to the far post where Boyce bundled the ball over the line for just his second international goal.

After doing all the hard work, they almost gifted an equaliser to the visitors when Bailey Peacock-Farrell came and failed to collect a free-kick, and the Burnley goalkeeper was grateful to see Iulian Cristea head wide in front of an open goal.

Northern Ireland team news Ian Baraclough restored Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart and Bailey Peacock-Farrell to his Northern Ireland side to face Romania as he made five changes to the starting line-up.



Josh Magennis also returned to partner Liam Boyce in attack, while Matty Kennedy got the start having returned to the squad following a number of withdrawals on Tuesday.



St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann kept his place in midfield after making his debut in Austria on Sunday, while Ethan Galbraith was included among the substitutes.

Romania eventually brought themselves level nine minutes from time. Florin Tanase got away from Ballard on the left and pulled the ball back for Bicfalvi to turn in at the near post and end a miserable week for Northern Ireland.

Attention will now turn to next year's World Cup qualifiers, after yet another Nations League campaign to forget.

Baraclough: We have to look forward

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough said:

"I'm really pleased with the way they went and applied themselves, they looked really solid and didn't give up too many chances. We could have been cleaner with the ball around the box but I'm really pleased with the way we went about it.

"We went with inexperience at the end and gave some people some game time and they will be so much better for it. Romania came here fresh, they didn't play at the weekend and we had one or two tired legs at the end. That's no criticism, it's been a tough 10 days. We're just over two weeks away from the World Cup qualifying draw and that will get the juices flowing. People will be excited about it.

"There's still disappointment a week away from going out of the Euros but we have to look forward. You can't turn the clock back so we'll really look forward to the World Cup campaign."

Boyce: We're disappointed with draw

Northern Ireland forward Liam Boyce to Sky Sports:

"The first half was not my best performance but it was good to get a goal.

"If I was a bit better holding the ball up in the first half we might have had more chances. I was grateful to get the goal but they started to put a bit of pressure on us and it told at the end.

"We had a few set-pieces set up and that was one we drew up at half-time from what we had seen in the first half. We couldn't have written it any better, Mick sent in a great ball and I just had to get on it.

"We are disappointed and sorry we didn't win the game. We wanted to get a good result, a good performance and something to build on to take into March. Hopefully we can get a good start."

