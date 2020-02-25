Napoli 1-1 Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann cancels out Dries Mertens stunner

Antoine Griezmann's first away Champions League goal since February 2017 ensured Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the first leg of their last-16 tie with Napoli at the San Paolo.

Dries Mertens brilliantly equalled a club record in the first half with his 121st strike for Napoli (30), but after the Belgian was forced off injured early in the second period, Barcelona asserted themselves, and duly levelled when Griezmann crashed home from Nelson Semedo's cross (57).

Jose Callejon had a glorious chance to restore Napoli's lead when put through by substitute Arkadiusz Milik but Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a vital save.

Arturo Vidal was dismissed for two quickfire yellow cards as a result of the same incident as he clashed with Mario Rui (89), but Barcelona will be pleased with the away goal they will seek to protect when these two sides meet again for the second leg on March 18 at the Nou Camp.

More to follow...

What's next?

Napoli return to domestic action this weekend as they host Torino on Saturday in Serie A; kick-off at 7.45pm. Meanwhile, Barcelona visit Real Madrid on Sunday at 8pm - follow El Clasico on Sky Sports' digital platforms with our dedicated live blog from 6.45pm.

The return leg between Napoli and Barcelona takes place at the Nou Camp on March 18 at 8pm.