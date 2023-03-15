Napoli 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (Agg: 5-0): Hosts reach Champions League quarter-finals for first time

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.
Diego Armando MaradonaAttendance49,082.
5-0
Report from the Champions League knockout round second leg between Napoli and Frankfurt at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona; Napoli ease past Eintracht Frankfurt to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time; three Italian teams make the last eight
Wednesday 15 March 2023 22:25, UK
Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history - and making it three Italian teams in the final eight.
Victor Osimhen continued his fine scoring record with a goal in each half and Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty in the second half as Napoli advanced 5-0 on aggregate.
It is the first time since 2006 that three Italian teams have progressed to the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition.
There are no further restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other so Napoli could be pitted against Inter Milan or AC Milan when the draw is made on Friday.
The other teams in the final eight are Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.
Trouble in the streets of the city between supporters marred the evening but on the pitch it was one-way traffic as a Piotr Zielinski penalty sealed victory for the Serie A leaders.
Napoli were always favourites to advance after a good win in Germany and Osimhen's fine header on the stroke of half-time sent them on their way.
A close-range finish after the restart all-but secured safe passage before Zielinksi won and scored a spot-kick.
The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place at 11am UK time on Friday, March 17 in Nyon, Switzerland at UEFA's headquarters.
The eight last-16 winners are involved in an open quarter-final and semi-final draw.
There are no seedings and no country protection, so clubs can face opposition from the same country. They can also draw teams they previously played in the group stage.
A final draw will also take place to determine the 'home' side for administrative reasons for the showpiece event in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10.
