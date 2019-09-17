Other matches

Tue 17th September

Champions League - Group E

  • Napoli vs Liverpool
  • 8:00pm Tuesday 17th September
  • San Paolo  

Napoli -

Liverpool -

Latest UEFA Champions League odds HOME 15/8 DRAW 13/5 AWAY 13/10 +161 MORE

Live

Napoli vs Liverpool LIVE!

Follow live updates as European champions Liverpool start their Champions League defence with a tough trip to face Serie A club Napoli.

©2019 Sky UK