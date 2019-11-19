Netherlands U21 2-1 England U21: Javairo Dilrosun's superb late free-kick defeats Young Lions

Javairo Dilrosun celebrates with Netherlands U21 team-mates

Javairo Dilrosun's stunning stoppage-time free-kick earned the Netherlands a 2-1 win over England at the Stadion De Vijverberg in Doetinchem.

Dilrosun's swerving, dipping drive from 25 yards was a moment of the highest quality worthy of settling any contest, meaning Aidy Boothroyd's Young Lions ended 2019 in defeat.

Kaj Sierhuis capitalised on a mistake by Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to break the deadlock after 23 minutes, but England grew into the encounter and deservedly levelled when Mason Greenwood pounced on an error by Rick van Drongelen.

But two minutes into stoppage time, Dilrosun produced a stunning strike as the ball moved in the air to beat Ramsdale to his right as the Netherlands clinched the victory.

Mason Greenwood celebrates his equaliser with 15 minutes remaining

Player ratings Netherlands: Scherpen (6), Zeefuik (7), Schuurs (6), van Drongelen (6), Wijndal (6), Reis (7), Dilrosun (8), Koopmeiners (7), Sierhuis (7), de Wit (6), Kluivert (7).



Subs: Malacia (5), Doekhi (6), Harroui (6), Gakpo (6), Kadioglu (n/a), Chong (n/a).



England: Ramsdale (6), Aarons (7), Guehi (6), Chalobah (6), Justin (7), Skipp (7), Gallagher (6), Eze (6), Diangana (7), Foden (7), Brewster (6).



Subs: McNeil (6), Greenwood (7), Willock (6), James (6), Nelson (6), Sessegnon (n/a).



Man of the match: Javairo Dilrosun.

How England succumbed to late loss

The Young Lions maintained their 100 per cent record in qualifying for the 2021 European U21 Championships with a comfortable 3-0 victory in Albania last Friday, but Boothroyd blooded several players who did not feature from the start in that win in Shkoder.

Max Aarons came in for Reece James at right-back while Eberechi Eze and Grady Diangana were handed the chance to impress in place of Joe Willock and Greenwood.

Marc Guehi gets to grips with Kaj Sierhuis in Doetinchem

But it was the Netherlands who made the brighter start as Deyovaisio Zeefuik found the run of Sierhuis down the right after eight minutes, and the forward's first-time cross was met by Dilrosun only for Trevoh Chalobah to be in the right place to block the sweeping shot.

Diangana had England's first attempt moments later as he flashed a dipping half volley over the crossbar from the edge of the box - and the incident appeared to spark Erwin van de Looi's side into life.

Team news Roma forward Justin Kluivert spearheaded the attack for the Netherlands while Manchester United midfielder had to make do with a place on the bench.



Trevoh Chalobah partnered Marc Guehi at the back for England while Grady Diangana was rewarded for his fine form with West Brom as part of the Young Lions' attack alongside Eberechi Eze and Rhian Brewster.

Netherlands captain Teun Koopmeiners was given far too much time to let fly from distance after 18 minutes, forcing Ramsdale into an awkward save low down to his left.

Eze was then fortunate not to concede a penalty when he tangled with Zeefuik inside the box, but three minutes later, the Dutch broke the deadlock.

Kaj Sierhuis celebrates breaking the deadlock for the Netherlands on Tuesday

Groningen full-back Zeefuik was afforded too much space on the right as his drilled cross sought Sierhuis at the near post. Ramsdale suffered a momentary lapse in concentration as the ball ricocheted off his right glove and ended up in the net, with Sierhuis getting the final touch.

The lively Dilrosun very nearly doubled the hosts' advantage when his firm strike was well kept out by Ramsdale after Conor Gallagher had been dispossessed. Justin Kluivert was next to trouble Ramsdale as his right-foot effort was beaten away at the near post on the half hour.

But England belatedly found their rhythm as Gallagher's cross was then headed over from point blank range by Rhian Brewster. James Justin, playing at left-back, then combined well with Eze to force Kjell Scherpen into his first meaningful save five minutes before the break.

Aaron Ramsdale fumbled the cross from Deyovaisio Zeefuik as Sierhuis pounced

Boothroyd felt his side ought to have been awarded a penalty 11 minutes into the restart when Brewster appeared to be brought down inside the box under a challenge by Tyrell Malacia but Belgian referee Nathan Verboomen waved away the protests.

Substitute Cody Gakpo then nearly had an immediate impact as he lifted over his shot from Zeefuik's cut-back, and Ramsdale was forced into action moments later when Abdou Harroui weaved his way into the box and flashed his shot against the woodwork via Ramsdale's shoulder.

Gakpo was again wild as he volleyed over at the far post after Marc Guehi had failed to clear Kluivert's lofted pass - and it proved decisive as England duly levelled.

Oliver Skipp tracks the run of Justin Kluivert during the international friendly

Phil Foden spotted the deep run of Greenwood, and the Manchester United striker took full advantage of a mistake by Hamburg captain Van Drongelen to hook the ball over the line.

But just when it seemed both sides would have to settle for a draw, Hertha Berlin winger Dilrosun found the top corner with an unerring strike that accelerated past Ramsdale on its way into the top corner.

What's next?

England return to their 2021 European U21 Championship qualifying campaign against Andorra on March 26, five days before they host Turkey with both venues to be confirmed.