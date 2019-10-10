Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland: Late goals beat Michael O'Neill's men

4:37 Highlights of the European Qualifier Group C game between the Netherlands and Northern Ireland Highlights of the European Qualifier Group C game between the Netherlands and Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland slipped to a late 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands, with Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay scoring twice in the final three minutes.

For 90 minutes, it was a dogged defensive performance from the visitors at De Kuip and they looked to have completed a classic smash-and-grab when Josh Magennis headed home in the 75th minute after a rare attack.

But the Netherlands finally broke the Northern Ireland defences as Depay (75) slotted home five minutes later and the visitors appeared to switch off as the four minutes of added time were shown, as Luuk de Jong (90) and Depay again (90+3) added two late strikes to the tally.

It's elation for the Netherlands, who go top of Group C on goal difference - level on 12 points with Germany and Northern Ireland - with O'Neill's side slipping into third.

How Northern Ireland crumbled in Rotterdam

Memphis Depay celebrates his first goal for the Netherlands

It was a very quiet first half in Rotterdam, with only one shot on target from either side. Northern Ireland marshalled a resurgent Netherlands side well, but the hosts gave a glimpse of what they could do in the 26th minute. Ryan Babel cut the ball back for Georginio Wijnaldum inside the box, but his shot was blocked by the body of Stuart Dallas. The loose ball fell to a waiting Daley Blind, but he could only send his effort wide of the post.

With a minute to play, the Netherlands probed again. It was another fine piece of attacking play from Blind, which caught the head of Wijnaldum sweetly, but it was ultimately an easy collection for Bailey Peacock-Farrell as the first half ended goalless.

Player ratings Netherlands: Cillessen (5), de Ligt (6), Van Dijk (6), Blind (7), Dumfries (7), Wijnaldum (7), de Roon (6), F de Jong (7), Bergwijn (8), Babel (7), Depay (7).



Subs used: Van de Beek (6), Malen (7), L de Jong (7).



Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell (7), Smith (6), J. Evans (7), Cathcart (6), Ferguson (7), C. Evans (6), Davis (6), McNair (6), Saville (7), Dallas (7), Lafferty (5).



Subs used: Magennis (7), Thompson (n/a), Flanagan (n/a).



Man of the match: Steven Bergwijn.

Peacock-Farrell made a fine save in the 68th minute as Depay's chipped pass found Steven Bergwijn at the far post, but his volley went straight to the goalkeeper. Not long after, Bergwijn's cross was headed away by Jonny Evans, with Donyell Malen unable to connect onto the loose ball with a bicycle kick. It then fell to Wijnaldum, who struck again, but Jonny Evans was there to see the ball away.

Then came the opener from Northern Ireland on a rare attack. It was some poor defending from Blind that allowed Dallas onto the ball down the right, with his play putting the Ajax defender on his backside before getting his cross into the area. Matthijs de Ligt lost Magennis in the area and the Hull striker rose highest to power a header home.

Team news Kyle Lafferty started for Northern Ireland, having not scored in 16 games for his country. Shane Ferguson replaced the injured Jamal Lewis at left-back while Michael Smith returned at right-back.

The Netherlands made three changes from their previous international - Denzel Dumfries, Marten De Roon and Steven Bergwijn came in for Joel Veltman, Davy Propper and Donyell Malen.

But five minutes later and the Netherlands found the net. Malen was played in down the left-hand side, before squaring the ball for Depay. He took a touch to take the ball around Craig Cathcart before slotting home and getting the hosts back on level terms.

The Netherlands did not give up on the winner as Northern Ireland crumbled in the four minutes of added time. It was Luuk de Jong who added the hosts' second inside the first minute, picking up a Bergwijn cross at the back post. His first touch was poor, sending the ball looping into the area, but with his second, he managed to hook it home right on the post with Northern Ireland's defence left in disarray.

Two minutes later, and the Netherlands rounded off the victory with Depay's second of the evening. Frenkie de Jong picked up a poor Northern Ireland pass before striding through the midfield and slipping the ball to Depay down the left of the area. He then slotted home on the angle, piling the misery onto the visiting contingent.

Man of the match - Steven Bergwijn

It was a sensational performance from the PSV Eindhoven winger. He was involved in almost everything the Netherlands did going forward - which was a lot - and was very unlucky not to come away with a goal or assist for his efforts.

However, he was one of the main reasons that the Netherlands dominated so well and despite having only eight caps, he will surely be a huge part of Ronald Koeman's side heading into Euro 2020.

Opta stats

Northern Ireland have won just one of their seven encounters against Netherlands in all competitions (W1 D2 L4), losing each of the last three.

Netherland's have won 17 consecutive home matches across all competitions at the De Kuip stadium, a run stretching back to November 2017.

Since Ronald Koeman's first game in charge of the Netherlands in March 2018, Memphis Depay has been directly involved in 21 goals in just 17 appearances for his country (11 goals & 10 assists).

What's next?

Next up for the Netherlands is a trip to Belarus on Sunday for another European Qualifier (kick-off 5pm), live on Sky Sports Premier League. For Northern Ireland, they will play the Czech Republic in an international friendly on Monday (kick-off 6pm), also live on Sky Sports Football.

