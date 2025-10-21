Newcastle 3-0 Benfica: Harvey Barnes double sees Magpies record back-to-back Champions League wins for the first time in 22 years

Anthony Gordon starred while Harvey Barnes came off the bench to score twice as Newcastle United beat Jose Mourinho's Benfica 3-0 at St James' Park.

Mourinho had only won on three of his previous 12 visits to Newcastle and despite his new side starting impressively in the north east, with Dodi Lukebakio curling a shot against the post, the visitors faded after falling behind on 32 minutes.

Benfica lost possession trying to launch a counter, allowing Bruno Guimaraes to feed Jacob Murphy in space down the right - and from the winger's inviting low centre across the six-yard box, the unmarked Gordon tapped home at the back post for his third goal already in this season's competition.

Image: Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes (left) celebrates with Anthony Gordon after scoring their third goal against Benfica

The Portuguese side had their chances to level, but found Nick Pope in inspired form and when the giant goalkeeper was not denying the visitors, he was creating goals for his team.

Team news headlines Lewis Miley came in for Sandro Tonali

Jacob Ramsey replaced Joelinton

Jacob Murphy started in place of Anthony Elanga

Having claimed a corner, Pope hurled a throw beyond halfway, setting Barnes on his way down the right, with the forward powered on before finding the far corner with a brilliant low shot to all but end the game as a contest with 20 minutes to go.

Image: Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope (centre) celebrates with team-mates after assisting Harvey Barnes' goal against Benfica

And Barnes was at it again just 13 minutes later after collecting Gordon's pass, before sliding a low shot under the advancing Anatoliy Trubin as Newcastle recorded back-to-back Champions League wins for the first time in 22 years.

Story of the match in stats