Newcastle vs Burnley: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will be without the suspended Ciaran Clark for Saturday's Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Burnley.

Clark was sent off just nine minutes into Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Norwich and must sit out as a result, although fellow central defender Jamaal Lascelles and wing-back Matt Ritchie are available after serving one-match bans against the Canaries.

Howe will otherwise assess a series of bumps and bruises, but defender Paul Dummett (calf) is his only remaining absentee.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will welcome back defender James Tarkowski and midfielder Ashley Westwood from suspension.

Both players missed the midweek draw with Wolves after their bans were delayed by the postponement of Sunday's game against Tottenham.

Forward Ashley Barnes remains out due to a thigh injury and defender Phil Bardsley, who missed the Wolves game with an unspecified problem, is doubtful. Midfielder Dale Stephens, who has had Covid-19, is also set to miss out.

How to follow

Last time out...

Opta stats

● Newcastle won both league meetings with Burnley last season - they last won more consecutively against the Clarets between September 1953 and September 1955 (a run of five).

● Burnley are winless in their last eight away league games against Newcastle (D4 L4), with their last such victory at St James' Park coming in April 1976 (1-0).

● Newcastle are winless in their last 15 games in all competitions - only once have they ever had a longer run without a win in their history, going 23 games between January and August 1978.

● Burnley have won just two of their last 17 Premier League games kicking off at 3pm on Saturdays (D9 L6), having won 11 of their previous 18 such games in the competition prior to this run.

● Newcastle are just the fourth team to fail to win any of their opening 14 games of a Premier League campaign. All of the previous three were relegated at the end of the campaign - Swindon in 1993-94 (15 games), QPR in 2012-13 (16 games) and Sheffield United in 2020-21 (17 games).

● No team has drawn more Premier League matches than either Newcastle or Burnley this season (7, level with Brighton and Crystal Palace); the Clarets are unbeaten in five games, with four of them drawn (W1), last embarking on a longer unbeaten league run in June/July 2020 (seven matches).

● Burnley are winless in eight away Premier League matches (D4 L4) last going more than eight without a win on the road between August 2016 and April 2017 (17 in a row).

● Allan Saint-Maximin both scored and assisted a goal in both of Newcastle's Premier League games against Burnley last season. In Premier League history, only three players have ever scored and assisted in three consecutive games against an opponent - Steven Gerrard against Newcastle, Theo Walcott against West Ham and Roberto Firmino against Arsenal.

● Burnley manager Sean Dyche has won six of his last eight meetings with Newcastle's Eddie Howe (L2), winning each of the last four in a row by an aggregate score of 11-1.

● Callum Wilson has scored 17 Premier League goals for Newcastle, more than twice as many as any other player for the Magpies since he joined the club at the start of last season.