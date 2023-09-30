Newcastle 2-0 Burnley: Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak strike in Magpies' third consecutive Premier League win

Newcastle recorded their third consecutive Premier League victory thanks to a stunning goal from Miguel Almiron and an Alexander Isak penalty to beat Burnley 2-0 at St James’ Park.

Momentum is building for Eddie Howe's side ahead of their Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, but the wait goes on for Burnley's first three points of the season.

Almiron found the top left corner with a superb 25-yard strike in the 14th minute despite a bright start from the visitors.

Newcastle dominated once ahead and finally added a second in the 76th minute after Anthony Gordon was brought down in the area by Ameen Al Dakhil and Isak stepped up to coolly roll home from the spot.

Player ratings: Newcastle: Pope (7), Trippier (8), Schar (7), Lascelles (7), Gordon (7), Isak (8), Almiron (8), Anderson (7), Burn (7), Longstaff (7), Guimaraes (7).



Subs: Joelinton (n/a), Tonali (6), Livramento (n/a), Murphy (n/a).



Burnley: Trafford (7), Taylor (5), Beyer (5), Brownhill (6), Roberts (6), Berge (6), Ramsey (5), Cullen (6), Amdouni (5), Al Dakhil (5), Koleosho (6).



Subs: Rodriguez (6), Zaroury (n/a), Vitinho (n/a), Larsen (6), Odobert (6), Muric.



Player of the Match: Kieran Trippier

How Newcastle beat Burnley

Image: Miguel Almiron fires Newcastle ahead against Burnley

Burnley started on top until Almiron scored against the run of play. The visitors saw Zeki Amdouni denied by Nick Pope from inside the box after good work from Luca Koleosho to set the striker up.

But Newcastle burst into life once Almiron cut inside from the right and sent a perfect bending effort into the top left corner.

Team news: Eddie Howe was forced into three changes from Newcastle’s 8-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak started up front while Jamaal Lascelles came in at centre-back with Callum Willson and Sven Botman not in the squad. Anthony Gordon replaced the injured Harvey Barnes.

Vincent Kompany made only one change to his Burnley team that lost 1-0 to Manchester United with Sander Berge replacing Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who was not in the squad.

Isak was unable to add a second on his left foot with the goal gaping having initially been denied by James Trafford, only for the ball to loop up over the goalkeeper but was unable to turn it home.

Trafford then superbly kept out a close-range diving header from Elliot Anderson to keep Burnley within touching distance.

Image: Alexander Isak scores from the penalty spot to double Newcastle's lead

Kieran Trippier nearly found the net with a deflected strike inside 60 seconds of the restart and Newcastle were dealt a cruel blow when Joelinton went off injured just two minutes after coming on.

But soon they doubled their lead, Isak sending Trafford the wrong way from the spot after Al Dakhil had slid in on Gordon.

Howe: Almiron is a unique player

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe: "It was a tough game, we anticipated a tough game. Burnley are a really interesting team, Vincent (Kompany) has done a great job.

"We knew we had to be really good today because they play a very open style but it's a dangerous style if you're not perfect on your press or whatever your game plan is you intend to deliver, you have to deliver it well.

"I thought we did probably after the first 10 minutes where we were a little slow out of the blocks. We recovered really well and we deserved to win."

On Callum Wilson and Sven Botman injuries: "Callum has a very minor hamstring injury. We hope he'll be back soon. We hope we see him before the international break but there's no guarantee. The same with Sven, he's got a knee problem. I don't think we'll see him before the international break but hopefully we'll see him very quickly afterwards."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

On Joelinton injury: "It looks like another hamstring and that will be a huge blow if we lose him, but we'll wait and see."

On Miguel Almiron: "He's a unique footballer. I don't think there is anyone better at doing what he does. All energy, all action, I'd like to see his physical stats from today because I'm sure they'll be through the roof.

"The quality shown on his finish was very reminiscent of some of the goals he scored last year and it's a great return to form for Miggy. He's such an important player for us."

Kompany: I can't fault the performance

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany: "It was tough. We were playing against a very good side so it's supposed to be tough. It's not supposed to be easy, going to St James' Park.

"But we started well, stayed in the game and then probably made a mistake that put the game a bit away from us. I can't fault the team for the performance.

"I think there are plenty of managers who have come here, especially with promoted teams, who have said to win games here, to get a result, you need to have a little bit of luck on your side and to take your key moments, and I feel we were exactly the opposite there."

Newcastle vs Burnley FPL stats Goals Almiron, Isak Assists Gordon, Trippier Bonus points Trippier (3pts), Almiron (2pts), Schar (1pt)

Play Fantasy Premier League and see more stats here

Opta Stats - Nerveless Newcastle on the spot

Burnley have now failed to win each of their last 10 Premier League games (D2 L8), while it's just the third time in a top-flight season their first five league losses in a campaign have come within their opening six games or fewer (5 games in 1927-28 and 6 games in 2020-21).

Only James Maddison and Kevin De Bruyne (both 4) have more goals from outside the penalty area in the Premier League since the start of last season than Newcastle's Miguel Almirón (3), while his four in total in the competition have all come at St James' Park.

Newcastle has scored each of their last 12 Premier League penalties; only Wolves (19) have a longer ongoing run among sides currently in the competition, with Alexander Isak converting three of them for the Magpies (6x Callum Wilson, 2x Chris Wood, 1x Fabian Schär).

Both Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes created five chances against Burnley; it's the first time Newcastle have had two different players create at least five opportunities in a Premier League game since January 2016 against West Ham United (Aleksandar Mitrovic and Georginio Wijnaldum both 5).

Newcastle face a huge Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain at St James' Park on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

After that, Howe's side face a trip to the London Stadium to play West Ham on Sunday October 7; kick-off 2pm.

Meanwhile, Burnley are back in action on Tuesday when they face a trip to Luton in the Premier League; kick-off 7.30pm.