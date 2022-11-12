Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Joe Willock scores stunner to condemn Graham Potter's Blues to third straight Premier League defeat

Joe Willock's stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, condemning Graham Potter's side to their third consecutive Premier League defeat.

Neither goalkeeper was troubled unduly during a lacklustre first half, with Miguel Almiron volleying over at one end and Armando Broja forcing a routine save at the other as the opening 45 minutes ended predictably goalless.

The Magpies, sensing an opportunity to prey on a below-par Chelsea side, were much more progressive after the restart, although Nick Pope was forced into a sprawling save in the 65th minute to deny Conor Gallagher's curling shot.

Image: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher (left) and Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron battle for the ball

Newcastle, who went ahead two minutes later when Almiron embarked on a jinxing run before finding Willock, will enter the World Cup break as the top-flight's third-placed team. Chelsea, however, are languishing in eighth.

How Newcastle piled more misery on Potter

Image: Newcastle United's Joe Willock (front left) celebrates his opener

Newcastle have now won five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since 2014, while they are unbeaten in 10 for the first time since 2011.

Potter, conversely, is the first Chelsea manager to lose three league games on the trot since Jose Mourinho in November 2015 - who incidentally lost his job the following month.

Willock's resplendent strike - his second goal in as many games - arrived at the perfect time for the hosts as momentum had begun to swing the way of Chelsea, albeit briefly.

But in-form Almiron was able to wrestle control when he easily dodged a half-hearted challenge from Kalidou Koulibaly, before nudging the ball into the path of Willock whose first-time shot was rifled home in the 67th minute.

Eddie Howe's side have now amassed 30 points this term, a total they did not reach until March last season, and sit two points shy of second-placed Man City.

Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 27 at 5.30pm after the World Cup break while Leicester host Newcastle on the same day at 3pm.