Newcastle vs Leeds: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Leeds in the Premier League on Friday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock is available for Friday night's Premier League clash with Leeds after shaking off a knock.

Willock and defenders Ciaran Clark and Javier Manquillo all sustained minor injuries in Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Manchester United, but the trio are expected to be fit, while winger Ryan Fraser has returned to training after an ankle problem.

However, striker Callum Wilson (thigh) will miss out once again, as will keeper Martin Dubravka (foot), defender Paul Dummett and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (both calf), while head coach Steve Bruce faces a decision over whether to replace Freddie Woodman in goal with the fit-again Karl Darlow (Covid-19).

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has a central defensive dilemma with Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch all ruled out.

Struijk starts a three-game ban following his straight red card in Sunday's home defeat to Liverpool, while Llorente (muscle strain) and Koch (pubis) have not recovered from injury.

Adam Forshaw is still out due to a muscle strain, but is expected to return to contention next week and deadline-day signing Daniel James is pushing for his first start after making his debut off the bench last weekend.

How to follow

Newcastle United

Leeds United Friday 17th September 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Last time out...

Jones Knows prediction:

There has been plenty of talk surrounding 'home advantage' this season with fans back at grounds. Well, this one could be a case of 'home disadvantage' for Newcastle. Leeds - without a win this season - will be circling this fixture in their diary as the one to get their season up and running in front of a home crowd that are on the turn. Just one point taken from Newcastle's first four games has come with a dollop of positives from Steve Bruce, but the tidal wave of negativity from the fanbase is building to a crescendo. It could boil over at St James' Park.

Bruce can point to some fluent attacking play in the defeats to West Ham and Manchester United but the numbers paint a worrying picture. They have lost the 'expected goals battle' in all four of their fixtures, posting a total of 4.29 xG for and a whopping 10.53 xG against. Also, Newcastle have conceded the most Premier League goals since Project Restart (June 2020), shipping 91 in 51 games. A set of numbers that screams relegation battle.

Leeds have not exactly been setting the world alight either but Marcelo Bielsa's style will always make them a threat against leaky defences - as shown by their seven goals scored against Newcastle in the two fixtures last season. A Leeds win is fancied at anything bigger than evens and their shots line of more than 16 is worth a tickle as Bielsa notoriously demands his teams to keep on attacking whatever the match scenario.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-3

BETTING ANGLE: Leeds to have 16 or more shots at goal (6/4 with Sky Bet)

