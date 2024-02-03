Newcastle 4-4 Luton: Harvey Barnes' comeback goal caps thriller as fearless Hatters hold on for draw

Newcastle United vs Luton Town. Premier League.
St James' Park, Newcastle.
Match report and free highlights as Luton hold Newcastle in a pulsating 4-4 draw at St James' Park; hosts had to come from two goals down, with Harvey Barnes levelling on his first appearance since September, but could not find a winner
Saturday 3 February 2024 17:53, UK
Luton held off a late Newcastle fightback to claim a 4-4 draw in an extraordinary game at St James' Park.
Eddie Howe's side were left stunned after the visitors twice cancelled out Sean Longstaff goals through Gabriel Osho and Ross Barkley in the first half, with a Carlton Morris penalty and an Elijah Adebayo strike then putting them 4-2 up in the second period.
But Newcastle hauled themselves level when substitute Harvey Barnes found the bottom corner on his first appearance since September after Kieran Trippier had dispatched a sumptuous cross from Bruno Guimaraes for their third goal.
The hosts poured forward in search of a winner in the closing stages, with Jacob Murphy spurning a big chance from another Guimaraes cross, but their fearless opponents, 4-0 winners over Brighton on Tuesday, continued to carry a threat of their own as a wild game remained open until the last.
The result puts Newcastle's defensive struggles into sharp focus once more and ensures they miss the chance to make up ground on the top six. For 16th-placed Luton, meanwhile, it is another invaluable point which further boosts their hopes of survival.
Newcastle: Dubravka (5), Trippier (8), Schar (6), Botman (6), Burn (4), Bruno (8), Longstaff (8), Miley (7), Murphy (6), Almiron (5), Gordon (7).
Subs: Wilson (6), Barnes (8), Livramento (7).
Luton: Kaminski (5), Bell (6), Mengi (6), Osho (7), Doughty (7), Lokonga (8), Barkley (9), Ogbene (8), Clark (7), Morris (8), Adebayo (8).
Subs: Mpanzu (6), Brown (6), Burke (6), Woodrow (6).
Player of the match: Ross Barkley
The game was a manic affair from the start, with Longstaff firing Newcastle's seventh-minute opener after a superb diagonal pass from Lewis Miley released Trippier for the cut-back.
Chiedozie Ogbene's speed and trickery was causing problems for the hosts at the other end, but it was their prodigious set-piece threat which led to their first goal, Osho nodding home after Morris had headed a Barkley free-kick into the six-yard box.
It was Luton's 10th set-piece goal of the season - the third-highest total by any Premier League side - but Newcastle mustered an immediate response following a counter-attack as Thomas Kaminski palmed Anthony Gordon's shot out to Longstaff, who took a touch and fired another clinical finish into the corner.
Newcastle had chances to extend their lead, with Gordon seeing a shot blocked when well-placed to score in the box, but Luton continued to throw bodies forward and soon got their reward.
Their second goal was scored and created by Barkley as he drove through midfield and fed Alfie Doughty, whose cross-shot was parried back into his path by Martin Dubravka for a simple finish.
Newcastle started the second half positively but Luton's directness continued to trouble them, with Dan Burn's inability to contain Ogbene proving costly as he was penalised for pulling the winger back just inside the Newcastle box following a VAR check.
Morris was made to retake his penalty after scoring with his first effort when the referee had not signalled his readiness, but kept his cool at the second attempt, again sending Dubravka the wrong way, to put Luton ahead for the first time.
It was no less than Rob Edwards' side deserved and their fans were in dreamland soon afterwards when, from another slick break, Barkley teed up Adebayo for an emphatic diagonal finish.
Newcastle were stunned but managed to regain their composure, thanks in part to Guimaraes, whose brilliant, outside-of-the-boot cross allowed Trippier to reduce the deficit at the far post.
Then, when substitute Barnes marked his return from injury with a wonderful finish into the corner from outside the box, it appeared the hosts were in position to go on and win it.
They had chances to do so, most notably when Murphy fired over from another Guimaraes delivery struck using the outside of his boot, but Luton held on and could have claimed the win themselves in the dying moments of the 10 minutes of stoppage time.
Barkley, excellent again in Luton's midfield, was the creator of the chance as his pass released Ogbene on the right-hand side of the Newcastle box, but his powerful shot was too close to Dubravka, ensuring the spoils were shared.
Luton boss Rob Edwards said: "It is very mixed. I am very proud and pleased with the performance. We were brave.
"They came back quickly and the way we stayed composed and didn't go under was pleasing. That could have happened in this cauldron of an atmosphere. We even had a chance to win it at the end. It was an even game, and a great game."
On their style of play, he added: "I have said to the players, this is the best way for us to get results. The players have really bought in.
"We have been this way before, but it suits who we are and what we are. It suits the whole football club to be honest. It gives us more threat and upsets the flow of the opposition."
He added: "I think when you look at their goals there were some things we could have done. You just need to see certain moments out. Some of the actions for their goals we could have done better on.
"They will be thinking the same as well. There are always areas to improve. We are human beings and we make mistakes and we will always make mistakes."
Luton captain Carlton Morris said: "We are a little bit disappointed to be 4-2 up and come away with a point. We showed a lot of character to stay in the game. It isn't an easy place to come and when they have their tails up, they are deadly.
"It can be tough at times but there is a lot of quality in this league. It is clear that we have evolved a lot from the start of the season to now and we are showing that pedigree. Hopefully we can score four goals every week.
"We want to be a fun team to watch as well. We do want to be exciting and play flowing football. That's what we are doing. We are learning and getting better every week. We continue to build so it's great."
Newcastle face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground next Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm. Meanwhile, Luton Town host Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road on the same day; kick-off 3pm.
