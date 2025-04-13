Newcastle 4-1 Man Utd: Hosts up into fourth in Premier League as they boost Champions League qualification chances

Newcastle's hopes of securing Champions League football for next season are fast turning into a reality after a 3-1 victory over Manchester United saw them go fourth in the Premier League.

After lifting the Carabao Cup last month to end 70 years without a trophy, the focus has been firmly on getting back into the Champions League for Newcastle, and after Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Ipswich on Sunday afternoon, they had a golden chance to move into the top four.

It was a chance they weren't going to pass up as Harvey Barnes' second-half double saw Newcastle surge past Manchester United, who have now lost 14 league games so far this season, to claim a fourth straight win in the Premier League.

Newcastle, who were without Eddie Howe in the dugout due to illness, went ahead in the 24th minute after Alexander Isak brilliantly teed up Sandro Tonali, who emphatically volleyed past Altay Bayindir.

Manchester United were rocking and needed Bayindir, making his Premier League debut in place of the dropped Andre Onana, to deny Isak before Dan Burn's header landed on the roof of the net. However, the visitors found a way back into the game as Alejandro Garnacho finished a slick counter-attacking move to bring the scores level.

Ruben Amorim would have been dlighted with the character his side showed to respond, especially after their midweek exploits in Lyon, but he would not have been pleased with what followed as United collapsed after the break.

Barnes restored Newcastle's lead minutes after half time, tapping home Jacob Murphy's cross, before the former Leicester winger pounced on Mazraoui's slip to drive through the heart of the Manchester United defence and find the top corner.

Newcastle were overpowering Manchester United and the pressure told as Bayindir's sloppy pass allowed Bruno Guimaraes to add a fourth as Newcastle completed a first league double over United in 94 years.

After a victory that will provide a tonic for Howe, who was hospitalised on Friday after feeling unwell, Newcastle move a point behind third-placed Nottingham Forest and have the chance to go two points clear in third when they host Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports, for their game in hand on Wednesday.

For Manchester United, who handed 18-year-old Harry Amass a full debut, attention now turns to next Thursday's Europa league quarter-final second leg against Lyon at Old Trafford as they look to keep their own Champions league hopes alive.

'Man Utd are physically and mentally a weak team'

Sky Sports' Roy Keane at St James' Park:

"It wasn't good enough in the second half from Man Utd.

"That's 14 league defeats now and we keep making excuses for the team.

"There aren't enough players that can run in the team and that want to run. They are not enough of a goal threat either.

"You've got to dig deep, even when you are up against it, and they didn't do that in the second half.

"We said at half-time that the big test was still to come for United. Newcastle are an outstanding side and they have got into a good habit in big games. Man Utd are the opposite.

"Man Utd are physically and mentally a weak team.

"Newcastle were too fast, too powerful and more determined. United couldn't deal with the pace up front from the attacking players and they got what they deserved.

"There was talk before the game on there being good signs for Man Utd and that they are getting better, but I can't see it. I just saw another poor performance, especially in the second half.

"It's not good enough and I worry for this group of players. They don't look like a strong group mentally."

Opta stats: Man Utd's difficult season continues...

Manchester United's 14 league defeats this season is their joint highest tally in a single Premier League campaign, also losing 14 games last season. The Red Devils last suffered more defeats in a top-flight campaign in 1989/90 (16 in 38 games).

Newcastle became the fourth side to do the league double over United this season (also Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham), the most teams to win home and away against the Red Devils in a league campaign since 1957/58 (4).

Since Amorim's first game in charge, only Southampton (59), Tottenham (53) and Leicester (53) have shipped more goals in all competitions than United (48) among Premier League clubs.

They have also gone 1-0 down in 19 Premier League games this season with only Leicester (27), Southampton (21) and Wolves (20) doing so more often. It's also the joint most games the Red Devils have conceded first in in a single Premier League campaign alongside 2013/14.

