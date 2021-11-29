Newcastle vs Norwich: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Norwich in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 7.30pm.
Team news
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be without suspended duo Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie for Norwich's Premier League visit to St James' Park.
Skipper Lascelles and wing-back Ritchie both picked up fifth yellow cards of the season in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal and must sit out as a result.
Striker Dwight Gayle, who missed the trip to the Emirates Stadium with a hamstring problem, could return, leaving only defender Paul Dummett (calf) on the sidelines.
Norwich will be without defensive midfielder Mathias Normann, who was forced off against Wolves on Saturday with a pelvis problem and is set to see a specialist over the long-standing issue.
Trending
- Messi favourite to win seventh Ballon d'Or
- Man Utd appoint Rangnick as interim manager
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Rangnick joins Man Utd
- Angry Khan and Brook hauled apart as tensions spike
- 'What's he here for?' - Keane vs Carragher on Ronaldo: The full transcript
- Carra on Rangnick's main Man Utd task
- Defoe dropped as Rangers coach
- PL predictions: Palace to send Leeds closer to trouble
- Who will win the Premier League title?
- Howe: No rash promises over Newcastle signings
Lukas Rupp came on to replace Normann, so could start, while Frenchman Pierre Lees-Melou is also pressing for a recall.
Turkish defender Ozan Kabak has been in full first-team training again following illness, while Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) continues his recovery and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is expected to feature for the under-23s on Monday night.
How to follow
Follow Newcastle vs Norwich in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel after full-time.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Newcastle are unbeaten in their last nine home league games against Norwich (W7 D2) since a 2-0 defeat in September 1988.
- Norwich have won two of their last three Premier League games against Newcastle (D1), as many as they had in their previous 10 against the Magpies in the competition (W2 D3 L5).
- Newcastle have lost six of their last eight midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (W1 D1), including each of their last three played on a Tuesday.
- Norwich have never won a Premier League game on a Tuesday before (D3 L11), with only West Bromwich Albion playing more games on a specific weekday without victory in the competition (32 on Tuesdays).
- Newcastle have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side this season (29) and remain winless in their 13 games so far. In Premier League history, only three clubs have ever failed to win any of their first 14 in a season, with all three suffering relegation that campaign (Swindon 1993-94, QPR 2012-13 and Sheffield United 2020-21).
Premier League Review: Was Carrick right to drop Ronaldo? Pressure on Rafa ahead of derby, Howe's problems and title tips
On the latest Essential Football Podcast Alice Piper is joined by Sky Sports football writers Gerard Brand and Ben Grounds to look back on another big weekend at both ends of the Premier League table after Chelsea's lead slipped following a 1-1 draw with Man Utd at Stamford Bridge.
PART 1 | Was Michael Carrick right to opt against starting Cristiano Ronaldo - and should United have signed him at all? United's interim-to-the-interim manager's tactics are assessed ahead of Ralph Rangnick's arrival, questions raised over Chelsea's attacking prowess, while will Arsenal fancy facing this United side next given their own form?
PART 2 | Where does another bad result at Brentford leave Everton boss Rafa Benitez ahead of the Merseyside derby in midweek? Do Liverpool have anything to fear? And the curious case of Marcelo Bielsa and Kalvin Phillips...
PART 3 | Newcastle show Eddie Howe the scale of the task ahead of him with a six-pointer against Norwich next up, Aston Villa grind their way to victory again - and with two points separating the top three, who's going to win the Premier League?