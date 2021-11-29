Newcastle vs Norwich: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Norwich in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 7.30pm.

Team news

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be without suspended duo Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie for Norwich's Premier League visit to St James' Park.

Skipper Lascelles and wing-back Ritchie both picked up fifth yellow cards of the season in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal and must sit out as a result.

Striker Dwight Gayle, who missed the trip to the Emirates Stadium with a hamstring problem, could return, leaving only defender Paul Dummett (calf) on the sidelines.

Norwich will be without defensive midfielder Mathias Normann, who was forced off against Wolves on Saturday with a pelvis problem and is set to see a specialist over the long-standing issue.

Lukas Rupp came on to replace Normann, so could start, while Frenchman Pierre Lees-Melou is also pressing for a recall.

Turkish defender Ozan Kabak has been in full first-team training again following illness, while Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) continues his recovery and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is expected to feature for the under-23s on Monday night.

How to follow

Follow Newcastle vs Norwich in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel after full-time.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last nine home league games against Norwich (W7 D2) since a 2-0 defeat in September 1988.

Norwich have won two of their last three Premier League games against Newcastle (D1), as many as they had in their previous 10 against the Magpies in the competition (W2 D3 L5).

Newcastle have lost six of their last eight midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (W1 D1), including each of their last three played on a Tuesday.

Norwich have never won a Premier League game on a Tuesday before (D3 L11), with only West Bromwich Albion playing more games on a specific weekday without victory in the competition (32 on Tuesdays).

Newcastle have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side this season (29) and remain winless in their 13 games so far. In Premier League history, only three clubs have ever failed to win any of their first 14 in a season, with all three suffering relegation that campaign (Swindon 1993-94, QPR 2012-13 and Sheffield United 2020-21).

