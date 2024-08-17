Newcastle 1-0 Southampton: Joelinton fires first-half winner despite Fabian Schar red card

Newcastle ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win over Southampton through Joelinton's fine finish despite Fabian Schar seeing red for a first-half headbutt.

Joelinton took advantage of Alex McCarthy's howler to fire home the winner moments before half-time, when the goalkeeper's awful pass was picked off by Alexander Isak and squared for the Brazilian to find the bottom corner.

Southampton had been the better side until that point, especially after Schar was shown a mindless red card for a coming together with Ben Brereton Diaz just before the half-hour mark.

Schar defender had been riled by Brereton Diaz's needless shove on him moments earlier but left Craig Pawson with little option when he clearly moved his head into the Southampton man.

Image: Fabian Schar was sent off for a headbutt on Ben Brereton Diaz before half-time

The Chilean forward had Southampton's best chance of the half but ballooned a header from Yukinari Sugawara's cross over the bar when well-placed.

Last season's 21-goal forward Adam Armstrong spurned both of the visitors' clearest opportunities after the break, first pulling a fine stop out of Nick Pope and then seeing Lewis Hall clear another goal-bound effort off the line.

But with a lead to hold onto, Newcastle showed their defensive mettle to see out victory end Southampton's hopes of an unbeaten Premier League return and earn their fourth opening-day win in a row.

Analysis: Welcome return to Newcastle's miserly defence

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"Newcastle ended their first game of the season having faced an xG of 1.79, 19 shots and 30 crosses - but having earned a clean sheet from a stoic defensive effort.

"With a man light and a lead to sit on, Eddie Howe sent them out for the second half to defend what they had and despite a few close shaves, they earned their victory through the sheer level of their organisation and hard work.

"It was those kind of defensive performances which saw them concede only 33 goals in Eddie Howe's first full season in charge, when they reached the Champions League just over a year ago.

"Injuries played a part in them shipping almost twice that figure last season, but they lost some of that solidity too. These are early signs, but still signs nonetheless that a return to form at the back may be on the cards."

Story of the match in stats...