Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham: Alexander Isak stuns dominant Spurs with second-half winner

Alexander Isak stung Tottenham with a winner against the run of play as Ange Postecoglou’s side dominated Newcastle yet fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Spurs had 20 shots with 12 coming in a one-sided second half to Newcastle's nine in total, but without injured strikers Dominic Solanke and Richarlison plus centre-back Micky van de Ven, they lacked a cutting edge and conceded two poor goals.

Tottenham were stunned twice when they were on top. Barnes delivered the first in the 37th minute when he coolly slotted into the bottom corner after the visitors switched off at a throw-in.

Player ratings: Newcastle: Pope (7); Livramento (7), Krafth (7), Burn (7), Kelly (7); Longstaff (6), Guimaraes (6), Joelinton (7); Gordon (6), Isak (7), Barnes (7).



Subs: Murphy (7), Tonali (6), Hall (6), Almiron (n/a).



Tottenham: Vicario (6); Porro (7), Romero (5), Dragusin (6), Udogie (6); Sarr (5), Bissouma (6); Kulusevski (7), Maddison (6), Odobert (6); Son (6).



Subs: Johnson (7), Werner (6), Bergvall (n/a), Bentancur (n/a).



Player of the Match: Joelinton

Newcastle had hit the crossbar through Isak's audacious chip in only the sixth minute before the visitors got a foothold, having Cristian Romero's header ruled out for offside and forcing goalkeeper Nick Pope into two saves.

Postecoglou brought Brennan Johnson on for Pape Sarr at half-time and moved Dejan Kulusevski into midfield which made Spurs even more dominant in the second half.

Team news: Sandro Tonali was among the Newcastle substitutes on his return to Premier League action while Harvey Barnes started after setting up his side’s equaliser at Bournemouth last weekend. Joe Willock was out with a thigh injury.

Micky van de Ven was not in the Tottenham squad due to injury and was replaced at centre-back by Radu Dragusin. Pape Sarr came in to midfield for Brennan Johnson while strikers Dominic Solanke and Richarlison were both out due to injury.

Wilson Odobert volleyed over from close range before Pedro Porro's deflected cross crashed off the crossbar, but Spurs' pressure told when Pope sloppily parried James Maddison's shot to Johnson, whose effort was hammered into the roof of his own net by Dan Burn in the 56th minute.

Newcastle substitute Jacob Murphy forced Guglielmo Vicario into a smart save at his near post amid a Spurs' onslaught which saw Pope turn behind efforts from Maddison and Porro.

But the hosts dug in and shocked Tottenham when Joelinton played a fine pass in behind the ball-watching Romero for Murphy, who unselfishly squared for Isak to tap in.

Ange: We will get rewards playing like that

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou told Sky Sports:

"It got away from us unfortunately. We had the chances to win the game probably comfortably but we walk away with nothing so it's a bitter pill to swallow. It is what it is.

"If you don't get the second goal when you have momentum... The 'keeper has pulled off a couple of good saves but we still had good opportunities to test them even further and we didn't.

"When we're creating the amount of chances we have, we really should be getting more in return than what we have been at the moment.

"The positives are that our football is good and has been in the three games. We just need to get our rewards for our football. If we continue to play like that, I know we will get our rewards."

Howe: We can do better but winning breeds confidence

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe told Sky Sports:

"The performance was difficult. We weren't at our absolute best but we did give a lot to the game - an incredible amount of work rate, energy, defensive discipline, some brilliant blocks and defensive decisions around our own box.

"We know it's not the perfect performance, we know we can do better than that. Delighted we're winning while not playing our very best.

"To consistently win we need to improve our levels. There's a lot to grow from this moment. Winning breeds confidence and there's nothing else like it to elevate your performance. I'm hoping that winning when you're not playing well is a good sign for us throughout the season."

Same old Spurs on the road

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Dominate possession, have plenty of shots, don't win. It's the same old story for Tottenham on the road.

Ange Postecoglou's side will be kicking themselves once again after defeat at Newcastle. They controlled the second half and it looked for all the world that they would get a second goal after they deservedly levelled through Dan Burn's own goal.

But while questions will be asked about their attackers for scoring just once from 20 shots and 66 per cent of the ball, it is their defence that is costing them points.

Image: James Maddison looks dejected after Newcastle's winner

At St James' Park, Spurs' defenders switched off at a quick Burn throw-in and failed to track Harvey Barnes' run for the opener. Then with Spurs in control, Cristian Romero was caught ball-watching, stepping up while his defence dropped deep to allow for Alexander Isak's winner.

Similar signs were there at Leicester for their first away trip of the season, when nobody marked Jamie Vardy for the Foxes' equaliser. Spurs just do not have the concentration levels to be effective in away games.

Four defeats in their last six away trips, just two wins in their 12 games in 2024. Tottenham's form on the road is nowhere near the levels required for a top-four push.

