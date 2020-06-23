Newcastle vs Aston Villa preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce expects to have an unchanged squad at his disposal for Wednesday night's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Matty Longstaff has returned to training after a thigh injury, but neither he nor his older brother Sean (muscle problem) is expected to be available.

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win against Sheffield United in the Premier League

Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark will not be included as they work their way back to full fitness, but Bruce has no fresh concerns after Sunday's 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

Danny Drinkwater will be assessed ahead of the game. The on-loan Chelsea midfielder was ineligible to face his parent club for Sunday's 2-1 defeat but is also recovering from a knock he suffered in the build-up to the restart.

Wesley and Tom Heaton (both knee) remain out for the season, with Bjorn Engels still battling an Achilles problem.

How to follow

2:31 A preview of the midweek fixtures in the Premier League as the competition enters matchweek 31

Keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog, with highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Opta stats

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win at Aston Villa in the Premier League

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Aston Villa (W5 D5), though it was in the reverse fixture this season back in November.

Following their 2-0 win at Villa Park in the reverse fixture, Aston Villa are looking to complete the Premier League double over Newcastle for the first time since 2004-05.

In all competitions, Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 11 home games against Aston Villa (W7 D4), since a 0-3 loss in April 2005.

Newcastle have failed to win 23 of their last 26 midweek Premier League matches (W3 D10 L13), with all those three victories coming consecutively in 2019.

Aston Villa have won just two of their last 33 Premier League games away from Villa Park (D5 L26), beating Norwich in October and Burnley in January. The Villans are the only side yet to keep a clean sheet on the road in the Premier League this term.

Newcastle United are looking to win three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since November 2018. Manager Steve Bruce hasn't won three top-flight games in a row since January 2009 with Wigan Athletic, a run of four consecutive wins.

Newcastle's 3-0 win over Sheffield United was only the second time they had scored three times in a Premier League game this season, after their 3-2 win at West Ham. The Magpies last scored three times in consecutive Premier League games back in January 2015.

Aston Villa's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea was the fifth time this season they have scored first and lost in the Premier League, the most in the division. The last team to lose more games after scoring first in a season were West Ham United in 2013-14 (six).

Newcastle striker Joelinton ended a run of 2,130 minutes and 39 shots without scoring in the Premier League with his goal against Sheffield United and is looking to score in consecutive league games in Europe's top five divisions for the first time since November 2018 for Hoffenheim.

Aston Villa have conceded 58 Premier League goals this season and have conceded twice or more in 19 of their 30 matches, the joint-most of any team along with bottom side Norwich City.

Charlie's prediction

0:46 Steve Bruce thinks Newcastle's fixtures are only going to get harder as they play five of the bottom six in their remaining eight matches

Not only have I complimented Steve Bruce at every opportunity, but I cannot remember the last time Newcastle won 3-0. They only needed to get Joelinton into a position where he can score and sometimes that is all it takes. You did feel sorry for him, and it is uncomfortable when you watch them and the fans are getting on his back.

Steve Bruce has probably worked with him as well as others on having some belief, that if you get into the right areas, you will score. They are the most important goals and you need to be in the areas where it matters. Joelinton got in amongst it and in and around these areas where the opportunities may arise.

Surely the worry disappears with the fans not being there and the high demands that they make sometimes. The players may have become more courageous. The best strikers miss chances but they are always back for more, and this is what builds and instils confidence.

I thought Aston Villa did well against Chelsea and thought they were going to prove me wrong again. Chelsea did not even work for it and the equalising goal was a shambles defensively for Villa. Jack Grealish is still playing his part. If you have to play two forwards, play two. If you disrupt the shape and take risks, do it.

Newcastle are sitting sweet and there will be a takeover sooner or later. I do not see enough Villa players wanting to get on the ball and making things happen. Perhaps John McGinn or Conor Hourihane should get in behind, but the wide men are not delivering and have to do more. Dean Smith will play with the same system and it is just not enough.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Salute the Magpie

A healthy 25 per cent of Super 6 entrants are hoping for a 2-1 Newcastle victory, following on from their impressive 3-0 win over Sheffield United. Will the 64 per cent of players backing a home win reap the rewards, with £250k at stake. Play for free.

1:52 Enjoy new Sky Sports innovations as the Premier League gets back under way

64 live games on Sky Sports

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations to enhance fan experience

Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.