Newcastle 3-1 Burnley: Allan Saint-Maximin too hot for sloppy Clarets

An attacking masterclass from Allan Saint-Maximin led Newcastle to their second win of the season as they beat pointless Burnley 3-1.

The French winger was in a swashbuckling mood, opening the scoring (14) with a fine individual effort before setting up Callum Wilson for the first of his two goals (65) after Ashley Westwood had levelled for the visitors (61).

An uncharacteristic error from goalkeeper Nick Pope - his loose control allowed Ryan Fraser to win a spot-kick which was converted by Wilson (81) - wrapped up the points for Newcastle.

Steve Bruce's side are now in the top six, while Sean Dyche's men have started a season with three straight defeats for the first time in the top flight since 1927.

Player ratings Newcastle: Darlow (7), Schar (7), Lewis (7), Krafth (7), Fernandez (7), Hayden (6), Shelvey (7), Hendrick (6), Wilson (8), Joelinton (6), Saint-Maximin (9)



Subs: Fraser (7), Manquillo (7)



Burnley: Pope (3), Bardsley (6), Long (6), Tarkowski (7), Taylor (5), Brownhill (5), Westwood (7), Stephens (6), McNeil (5), Wood (5), Barnes (6)



Subs: Vydra (6), Gudmunsson (6)



Man of the match: Allan Saint-Maximin

How Saint-Maximin ran Burnley ragged...

The inclusion of Saint-Maximin on the Newcastle teamsheet will have boosted confidence within the Toon Army ranks and looked to have drilled fear into the Burnley defenders. Ahead of this game, Newcastle had won 11 of the 25 Premier League games he started, in comparison to just one win in 16 without him.

Burnley were clearly aware of his threat with Phil Bardsley keen to get tight at every opportunity, but Saint-Maximin's trickery was just too much for Bardsley and his defensive comrades on 14 minutes.

Team news Steve Bruce made four changes from the last Premier League encounter against Tottenham with Allan Saint-Maximin fit to start. Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth and Jamal Lewis also returned in as Bruce changed three of his back four as Jamal Lascelles was ruled out



James Tarkowksi and Ashley Barnes were handed their first Premier League appearances of the season - Barnes' first since New Year's Day - as Sean Dyche made two changes from the defeat at home to Southampton.

A long ball forward was won by Wilson - aided by a debatable push on Kevin Long - and Saint-Maximin latched onto the ball but there did not look much danger on with six Burnley defenders around him. However, they backed off and allowed the winger to twist and turn into space about 20 yards out. From there he unleashed a low drive that slipped through the gloves of Pope, meaning - at that point - Newcastle had scored from all of their four shots on target this season.

Image: Steve Bruce celebrates with Allan Saint-Maximin

Burnley failed to get any sort of stranglehold on the game as Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood were given poor service. Instead, it was Newcastle playing all the productive football through midfield. Jonjo Shelvey sent a delicious cross into the middle on 30 minutes but Wilson could not direct his header on target.

Dyche's team-talk at the break must have been short and to the point as his team were out very early for the second period, with a renewed vigour in their step. Barnes' tenacity down the right made space for a cross and Wood tested Karl Darlow at his near post with a clever header.

That pressure paid off on 61 minutes. Bardsley showed superb close control to get into a crossing position down the right and clipped a deep ball that was seized upon brilliantly by Westwood, who controlled a neat volley into the far corner on his 100th Premier League appearance.

With the game in the balance and Burnley's tails firmly up, Saint-Maximin grabbed the initiative back for his side. There did not look to be much danger for Burnley with Saint-Maximin 40 yards from goal but a quick push and run past Charlie Taylor opened up the defence.

He then had the peace of mind and quality to thread a perfect cross towards the back post where Wilson was waiting to tap home. The striker went straight to his assist-making team-mate to celebrate, highlighting his importance in the goal.

Image: Callum Wilson shows his appreciation to Saint-Maximin

Wilson helped himself to a second from the penalty spot with 12 minutes remaining after substitute Fraser had been tripped by Pope as he attempted to atone for a dreadful touch on a back pass.

Man of the match: Allan Saint-Maximin

Image: Star man: Allan Saint-Maximin

One of the easier decisions of the season this one. Without him, Newcastle would not have won this game. Always positive with his play, the winger had the beating of Burnley's defenders from the first whistle. There were six men around him before he unleashed home the opening goal, showcasing just what a dominant mood he was in. When his team needed him at 1-1, he stepped up with another piece of individual magic to provide Wilson with an unmissable chance from close range. When in this mood, he makes you love football.

What the managers said

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce: "I am delighted for the players. We've all had our fair share of criticism this week, maybe rightly so.

"Tonight we have hopefully quietened a few for a while anyway. We have tried to change and be more expansive. It goes up and down so quickly - that's Newcastle.

"If we can keep Allan Saint-Maximin fit he will get people off their seats, he can do things that other people can't. He is explosive. He is a goalscorer and a threat."

2:42 Newcastle's Steve Bruce described Allan Saint-Maximin as a match-winner following his stunning display against Burnley.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "Real fouls are not getting given anymore and I think the referees have lost the art of real fouls. It [Wilson on Long] was a foul I have seen it back and that actual goal summed up our first half.

"There was no belief and endeavour. First half I could have played against us."

3:30 Sean Dyche says Burnley's focus and concentration needs to be better over ninety minutes as they fell to defeat at Newcastle.

Opta stats

Burnley have lost back-to-back away Premier League games after losing just one of their eight on the road before that (W5 D2).

Wilson is the first player to score as many as four goals in his first four Premier League appearances for Newcastle since Les Ferdinand in 1995-96.

Saint-Maximin both scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for the first time.

