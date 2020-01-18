Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Late Isaac Hayden header stuns Chelsea

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win over Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win over Chelsea in the Premier League

Issac Hayden's 94th-minute header snatched a stunning 1-0 win over Chelsea, earning Newcastle their first Premier League victory of 2020.

Chelsea had 70 per cent of the possession and 19 shots but were kept at bay by a well-drilled Newcastle side, who completed the ultimate smash-and-grab with 30 seconds to play as Hayden glanced an Allan Saint-Maximin cross home to send St James' Park into raptures.

But Newcastle's sensational finish was in contrast to their start, when Jetro Willems was stretchered off inside 10 minutes to increase Steve Bruce's injury problems. Reece James was also taken off injured for Chelsea, who will be lamenting their lack of finishing in a game they dominated.

Newcastle's victory moves them up a place into 12th, while Chelsea remain in fourth with a five-point cushion over Manchester United, who travel to Liverpool on Renault Super Sunday.

How Newcastle punished Chelsea

Isaac Hayden celebrates his stoppage-time winner against Chelsea

Newcastle looked to be coming out of the woods with their lengthy injury list when the team news was announced, but they suffered a setback inside ten minutes when Willems had to be stretchered off. It looked like an innocuous knock of knees with Callum Hudson-Odoi, but soon became apparent that Willems had suffered a bad injury, immediately calling to be substituted. After a visit from the medics, he was carried off the field and replaced by the returning Matt Ritchie.

While Chelsea saw much of the ball, it was Newcastle who had the best first half chance. Federico Fernandez floated a lovely ball into the area and Joelinton rose up to hammer a header goalwards. However, with Kepa stretching, he could only send it onto the crossbar.

Player ratings Newcastle: Dubravka (7), Krafth (7), Fernandez (7), Lascelles (7), Clark (7), Willems (n/a), Hayden (7), Shelvey (7), Saint-Maximin (7), Almiron (8), Joelinton (6).



Subs used: Ritchie (7), S Longstaff (6), M Longstaff (n/a).



Chelsea: Kepa (6), James (7), Azpilicueta (7), Rudiger (6), Christensen (6), Kante (7), Jorginho (7), Mount (7), Hudson-Odoi (7), Willian (7), Abraham (7).



Subs used: Barkley (6), Emerson (6), Batshuyai (n/a).



Man of the match: Miguel Almiron.

The visitors had their own effort come off the post in the 33rd minute as Tammy Abraham back heeled the ball onto the top corner. However, as Hudson-Odoi tried to convert the rebound, the offside flag was correctly raised against Abraham. Not long after, Martin Dubravka made two superb saves, firstly keeping N'Golo Kante out at the near post before an Abraham shot went straight at him from close range.

Chelsea had the best second half chances and Abraham will be kicking himself for not finding the net. In the 73rd minute, he was unable to keep a Jorginho pass under control, sending a shot into the side of the net after going out of play. Not long after, Cesar Azpilicueta headed a ball into his path and the striker tried to hook it home, but Dubravka's touch took the string off the shot before Matt Ritchie hacked the ball away on the line.

Team news Newcastle made a number of changes as players started to return from injury. Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin, Emil Krafth and Jamall Lascelles all returned to the XI with the Longstaff brothers – Matt and Sean – among those to drop out.

Chelsea made one change from last weekend with N’Golo Kante returning for Ross Barkley.

In between the two chances, Chelsea suffered their own injury blow when James was forced off. He initially collided with Ciaran Clark and hurt his shoulder, before going down on the touchline and clutching his ankle a few minutes later. Emerson was quickly prepared to replace him as the 20-year-old hobbled around the pitch and down the tunnel.

Frank Lampard's side continued to push for the goal, but they were made to pay for their missed chances when Newcastle found the net with just seconds to play. They had fluffed an initial corner, but won another. Willian cleared the initial delivery from Ritchie, but it landed to Allan Saint-Maximin. He floated a cross into the area and Hayden popped up to glance the header home to seal a stunning Newcastle victory.

Joelinton headed against the crossbar for Newcastle

Man of the match - Miguel Almiron

While he may not be prolific with his goals and assists, there is no doubting Miguel Almiron's work rate. On more than one occasions, he took on the talented Chelsea attack in a defensive position and came off the better.

One moment that springs to mind was against Hudson-Odoi, where he bursts ahead of the Chelsea man, winning the ball back before sprinting down the wing to try and create for his team. That is the kind of work rate Newcastle fans will apprecaite.

His stats support this too, making three interceptions and gaining possession 12 times - both the most in the Newcastle team. He also won four fouls as he gave Chelsea something to think about in what was a performance full of hard work.

Steve Bruce says he makes no apologies for setting Newcastle up to be organised and hard to beat against Chelsea

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce: "They worked so hard. Talk about smash and grab or whatever you want to call it but the one thing we did do, you can't fault them, was we defend really well. Of course, we have nicked it and sneaked it or whatever you want to call it but when you are playing against the big boys… Yes, we have to take care of the ball better for sure but you can't fault them to a man with their effort and endeavour.

"The support here is the envy of most and they're unique for their loyalty and the way they support their club. This club is everything here so when we score in the last minute with all the work that we've done, then of course it's great and it takes the roof off. There's a couple of times we've done it against the big teams, which is always nice."

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard: "It's football so you have to get your head around it very quickly. I am not a big one for stats but the feel of the game was domination.

Frank Lampard says Chelsea are lacking the goals required to take them to the next level

"They had three headers in the game and one of them they scored with. Other than that, in the second half I don't really remember them endangering our box.

"We camped around their box, created chances. You won't always create clear-cut chances against Newcastle because they have so many bodies back behind the ball and fair play to them because they defend with everything.

"At 0-0 I was going to say to them that they gave everything because they pushed and pushed.

"We know we have problems at the top end of the pitch because we don't get enough front-line goals if we want to bridge the gap. That's something we have seen a lot this season at home and today was like a home game."

Opta stats

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has picked up just his second Premier League victory against Chelsea on what was his 23rd managerial game in the competition against the Blues (D5 L16).

Chelsea have lost five of their last seven trips to St James' Park in the Premier League (W1 D1).

Chelsea have now lost as many games after 23 Premier League games this season (8) as they did in the entirety of 2018-19.

What's next?

Both teams are in Premier League action on Tuesday. Newcastle travel to Everton (kick-off 7.30pm) while Chelsea host Arsenal (kick-off 8.15pm). Next weekend, the FA Cup returns as Newcastle welcome Oxford United on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) before Chelsea travel to Hull City on the same day (kick-off 5.30pm).