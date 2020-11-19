Newcastle vs Chelsea preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

Newcastle top scorer Callum Wilson faces a late fitness test ahead of the Magpies' clash with Chelsea at St James's Park. Wilson limped off during the defeat at Southampton two weeks ago with a hamstring injury, but boss Steve Bruce is hopeful he will recover in time for the early kick-off.

Ryan Fraser (hamstring) is definitely out, while Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have returned to training following hamstring and shoulder injuries but are unlikely to be risked.

Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva. Winger Pulisic is still recovering from a hamstring injury and defender Silva will be rested after international duty with Brazil.

But Kai Havertz is back in contention after self-isolating and Ben Chilwell is also expected to be fit.

How to follow

Follow Newcastle vs Chelsea in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Steve Bruce can be a fiddly customer to overcome when the underdog - home wins against Manchester United and Chelsea last season prove that. However, timing has to be key when foreseeing when an unexpected Toon result is on the horizon. This is not one of those occasions.

Despite their abysmal metrics (had just 20 shots on target this season, scoring with 10 of those) and - at times - visually mind-numbing performances, Bruce has rarely come under significant pressure in his job as he has only gone six matches without a win once since taking the job.

He seems to bag a win when one is needed. When the pressure is mounting. And, that situation is still a few weeks away, so Chelsea, who are certainly going the right way under Frank Lampard, shouldn't have too many problems here in strengthening the staggering away win statistics across the Premier League this season.

In 78 Premier League games, there have been 34 away wins, compared to 29 at home - easily the highest ratio of away wins in Premier League era.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Newcastle have lost just one of their last seven Premier League home games against Chelsea (W5 D1), winning this exact fixture last season courtesy of Isaac Hayden's 90th minute strike.

Chelsea have won five of their last seven Premier League meetings with Newcastle (L2), though the Blues have only managed to keep one clean sheet in this run - a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge last season.

Newcastle have won two of their last three Premier League home games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 11 at St James' Park (W2 D4 L5). The Magpies are looking to pick up consecutive home league wins for the first time since December 2019.

Chelsea are unbeaten in six Premier League games (W3 D3), with only Spurs on a longer current such run in the competition (7). The Blues have netted at least three goals in five of those six games, failing to score in the other.

No side has had fewer shots in the Premier League this season than Newcastle (64). However, the Magpies have scored 10 goals, giving them a shot conversion rate of 15.6% - their highest on record in a single top-flight campaign (since 1997-98).

