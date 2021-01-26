Newcastle 1-2 Leeds: Pressure mounts on Steve Bruce as Leeds beat Magpies

Goals from Raphinha and Jack Harrison fired Leeds back to winning ways as an improved Newcastle fell short of easing the pressure on Steve Bruce in a 2-1 defeat at St James' Park.

Raphinha's third goal of the season gave Leeds a deserved lead at the break after a dominant first half, but a drastically improved Newcastle levelled 12 minutes after the restart through Miguel Almiron.

Parity lasted just four minutes, with Jack Harrison restoring Leeds' advantage with a brilliantly-taken second, and that was enough to see Marcelo Bielsa's side arrest a three-game losing streak and secure a first league double over Newcastle since 1976.

There was to be no relief for under-fire Magpies boss Bruce as the woodwork prevented Jamal Lewis from snatching a late point for a Newcastle side who have now gone 11 games without a win in all competitions, but there were positives to be taken from their spirited fightback which fell agonisingly short.

Player ratings Newcastle: Darlow (6), Murphy (7), Hayden (7), Schar (7), Lascelles (6), Lewis (6), Shelvey (6), Hendrick (6), Almiron (7), Fraser (6), Wilson (6).



Subs: Saint-Maximin (6), Gayle (5).



Leeds: Meslier (7), Dallas (7), Ayling (6), Cooper (6), Llorente (3), Alioski (5), Phillips (6), Raphinha (8), Harrison (8), Rodrigo (7), Bamford (6).



Subs: Stuijk (6), Roberts (5), Klich (5).



Man of the Match: Raphinha

How Leeds bounced back to deepen Bruce woe

Image: Raphinha (left) celebrates scoring Leeds' opener

The visitors started much the better and Harrison passed up a promising opportunity on 12 minutes when he slashed wildly at Stuart Dallas' inviting cross and sliced his volleyed effort horribly wide, but his side did not have to wait very much longer for the breakthrough.

Jacob Murphy was robbed by Harrison after receiving the ball from a throw-in in the opposition half and Patrick Bamford raced away to feed Rodrigo, whose pull-back was dispatched expertly beyond goalkeeper Karl Darlow and into the bottom corner by Raphinha.

Newcastle simply could not get hold of the ball and on the rare occasions they had it, surrendered possession all too cheaply.

Team news Jacob Murphy and Ryan Fraser returned as Newcastle made two changes from the defeat at Aston Villa.

Diego Llorente made his first Premier League start and Illan Meslier and Rodrigo returned as Leeds made three changes from the defeat to Brighton.

Jonjo Shelvey, who had dragged an early shot well wide, drilled an ambitious 32nd-minute free-kick high over and Murphy collided with 'keeper Illan Meslier as the pair converged on Fraser's dangerous cross at the far post two minutes later.

Fraser cleared the crossbar with a snapshot from Murphy's 39th-minute cross as the Magpies improved, but they were fortunate to escape further punishment as the half-time whistle approached when, after Luke Ayling's long ball had caught the home defence square, Rodrigo's attempt was blocked by Jamal Lewis and Raphinha's follow-up rattled the outside of the post.

Image: Miguel Almiron celebrates after scoring his equaliser

Almiron registered the Magpies' first attempt on target with a 53rd-minute drive and Jamaal Lascelles glanced wide from Shelvey's free-kick two minutes later.

And Bruce's team got their reward with 57 minutes gone when Lascelles' block tackle on Ayling allowed Shelvey to find Callum Wilson, and he laid the ball into Almiron's run and saw him beat 'keeper Meslier.

Leeds were back in front within four minutes, however, when Raphinha picked out Harrison in space on the left and he thumped a shot across Darlow and inside the far post with the outside of his left foot.

Image: Jack Harrison puts Leeds back in front

Full-back Lewis blasted wastefully over when presented with a glorious opportunity to level for a second time with 66 minutes gone and Meslier pulled off a fine reaction save to keep out Shelvey's header with 14 minutes remaining.

Meslier preserved his side's lead with another good stop to keep out Fabian Schar's strike after the central defender had raced forward from halfway and, in a frenetic conclusion, there was no way back for the hosts.

Opta stats - Newcastle slump continues

Newcastle have lost six consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of eight, May 2015.

Leeds have won home and away against Newcastle in single league campaign for the first time since the 1975-76 season, under Jimmy Armfield.

Newcastle are winless in nine Premier League games (D2 L7), their longest run without a win in the competition since October 2018 (10 games).

Leeds are the final Premier League side to score in 2021, ending a run of 304 minutes in all competitions without a goal.

Raphinha became the first Leeds United player to score each of his first three Premier League goals for the club away from home, since Michael Bridges in August 1999.

Miguel Almiron's 57th minute strike for Newcastle ended a run of 454 minutes of football without a goal in all competitions for the Magpies, since Andy Carroll's strike vs Leicester.

Newcastle's Fabian Schar made his 50th Premier League start tonight, becoming the ninth Swiss player to reach the milestone in the competition.

What the managers said…

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce: "We were rocked in the first half with the goal we unfortunately gifted to them. It was tough going in the first half, but we tweaked a few things and I was pleased with the second half. We were a threat, had some glorious chances.

"We gave our best performance in a few months, were unlucky and didn't deserve to lose. I feel for the players, when you're up against it you need something to fall for you, but the performance was much better and gave us something to fall back on.

"I saw a little bit at Aston Villa, and certainly saw enough today, if we keep well and stay healthy in certain areas, then we'll be fine. We've had an awful time, there is no disputing that, but I have seen enough to see that we can build a bit of confidence."

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa: "We expected a difficult game. On the whole we created more chances than they did throughout the game. There was a 20 minute spell after Jack Harrison's goal where it was difficult to control the game.

"For us it was a game we needed to win, and it was very difficult, but we managed to do it. It was very important for us to win, the majority of teams go on runs similar to the one we have had, but this was longer and difficult. The quicker you get off one of these runs the better."

Leeds United's Raphinha has been directly involved in six goals (three goals, three assists) in his six Premier League away starts for the club - scoring and assisting in a single league game tonight for the first time since April 2019 (for Sporting Lisbon).

