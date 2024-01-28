Newport 2-4 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag's side recover from two-goal collapse in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United kept their hopes of silverware alive this season as Erik ten Hag's side overcame a huge scare against League Two Newport County, winning 4-2 at Rodney Parade in the FA Cup fourth round.

Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock following a slick move (7) down the left involving Antony and the returning Luke Shaw before Kobbie Mainoo swept home his first senior goal six minutes later during a strong start for the visitors.

Alejandro Garnacho struck the crossbar when both Rasmus Hojlund and Fernandes were well-placed for a simple finish - and Newport punished their opponents to ignite the tie when Bryn Morris' thunderbolt deflected off Lisandro Martinez beyond debutant Altay Bayindir.

Boyhood United fan Will Evans, who was a dairy farmer three years ago, met Adam Lewis' low cross to level proceedings with his 19th goal of the campaign two minutes into the second half to stun their Premier League opponents.

But Antony would finally get off the mark with his 33rd shot of the season - and sixth in the tie - to restore order (68) before Hojlund bundled home from close range (90+4) as United breathed a huge sigh of relief and booked an away tie against either Bristol City or Nottingham Forest in round five.

More to follow...

What's next?

Manchester United will now face the winners of the replay between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest in the fifth round.

Swindon Town are next up at Rodney Parade for Newport County in League Two on Saturday February 3.

Meanwhile, Manchester United play Wolves back in the Premier League on Thursday February 1.