Live on Sky: Newport vs West Ham, plus 17 other Carabao Cup fixtures

West Ham travel to Sky Bet League Two side Newport in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

Newport beat Gillingham 4-1 on penalties in the first round to set up a home fixture with the Hammers, who got to the last 16 of the competition last year, thrashing Macclesfield 8-0 in the third round.

Team news

Newport will recall goalkeeper Nick Townsend, who has been second-choice behind Tom King this season but he was County's penalty shoot-out hero at Gillingham in the previous round.

Giant killers Newport knocked Leeds, Leicester and Middlesbrough out of the FA Cup in the last two seasons, as well as holding Tottenham 1-1 at home before losing a Wembley replay.



Newport also pushed Man City all the way in a fifth-round tie in February before conceding two late goals.

Jamille Matt (knee) and Joss Labadie (hamstring) are both struggling to be fit in time, but Scot Bennett (quad) is back in contention and Matthew Dolan is available after coming off with fatigue during the weekend win over Crewe.

West Ham summer signing Albian Ajeti is set to make his debut following his £8m move from Basel with Manuel Pellegrini set to ring the changes.

Albian Ajeti joined West Ham from Basel this summer and is set to make his debut in the Carabao Cup

New boy Sebastian Haller, who scored twice in a 3-1 victory against Watford on Saturday, and fellow striker Javier Hernandez are among those likely to be rested.

Goalkeeper Roberto, yet to play since his summer move from Espanyol, Fabian Balbeuna and Carlos Sanchez could all be involved.

Familiar faces It will be the reuniting of two old friends at Rodney Parade, with West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini signing Newport striker Wilfried Bony for Manchester City for £28m in January 2015.

The managers

Newport manager Michael Flynn hopes Wilfried Bony can be their secret weapon, with the former Swansea striker training with the League Two side while he tries to find a new club.

"Wilf's a good professional and I'm sure he's very fond of Mr Pellegrini," he said. "But I might try and catch him off guard and see if he can let something loose!

"It's just been really positive having him around and watching his work ethic and the intensity that he trains at. The boys have been able to watch someone who has been at the top of the game, working so hard day in, day out to better themselves."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I am sure that Ajeti will play. He deserves that opportunity, he is doing very well during training sessions.

"Javier had, during a training session on Thursday, a problem in his knee, it was a kick. I don't know if he will be fit for Tuesday but on Wednesday he should be working with the team again."

Tuesday's Carabao Cup second-round fixtures (Kick-off 7.45pm)

Bristol Rovers vs Brighton

Burton Albion vs Morecambe

Cardiff vs Luton

Crawley vs Norwich

Crewe vs Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Colchester

Fulham vs Southampton

Grimsby vs Macclesfield

Leeds vs Stoke

Nottingham Forest vs Derby

Oxford United vs Millwall

Plymouth vs Reading

Preston vs Hull

Rochdale vs Carlisle

Rotherham vs TBC*

Sheffield Utd vs Blackburn

Southend vs MK Dons

Watford vs Coventry

*Rotherham's fixture has not been confirmed with Bury's first-round fixture against Sheffield Wednesday yet to be played.

Nottingham Forest vs Derby

Matty Cash, Alfa Semedo and Albert Adomah are among those players who could come into the Forest team as manager Sabri Lamouchi looks to keep changes to a minimum

Record signing Joao Carvalho is close to being fit again following the ankle injury the midfielder suffered in pre-season, while defender Yohan Benalouane continues his rehabilitation after undergoing hip surgery.

East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest and Derby meet in the League Cup for the first time since October 1985.

Duane Holmes could return to first-team action for Derby in the second-round tie. Ben Hamer is expected to replace Kelle Roos in goal while Graeme Shinnie, Jamie Paterson and Mason Bennett could also start at the City Ground.

Leeds vs Stoke

Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa will hope to start the all-Championship clash at Elland Road, with Patrick Bamford and Pablo Hernandez likely to make way.

Jack Clarke, on loan from Spurs, could also come in having not yet featured in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Stoke manager Nathan Jones has a decision to make in goal following Saturday's 3-0 league defeat at home to Leeds.

Adam Federici came in to replace the struggling Jack Butland in that game but fared little better. Nick Powell, meanwhile, remains a doubt having not been fit enough to make the match-day squad at the weekend.

Sheffield Utd vs Blackburn

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will rest players against Blackburn in the Carabao Cup, with some nursing "bumps and bruises" following the defeat to Leicester.

Sheffield United's Ravel Morrison could make his first start for the club in Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash with Blackburn

Ravel Morrison is expected to make his full debut against Blackburn. The attacking midfielder, who moved to Bramall Lane in the summer, made his first appearance for the club as a late substitute against Leicester.

Other likely starters include Phil Jagielka, Ben Osborn, Billy Sharp and club record signing Oli McBurnie, while Simon Moore is likely to come in for Dean Henderson in goal.

Who will get their hands on the 2019/20 Carabao Cup?

When is the third round draw?

The Carabao Cup third round will take place live on Sky Sports on Wednesday, August 28. The draw will take place following the conclusion of Lincoln's clash with Everton.

Current holders Manchester City will enter the draw, along with the other six sides competing in Europe - Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Wolves.