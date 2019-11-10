Premier League reports and highlights - matchday 12

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Brighton FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Brighton

Manchester United put Brighton to the sword with a dominant attacking performance full of pace and quality to win 3-1 on Sunday.

In a one-sided game where United had 21 shots to Brighton's six, Andreas Pereira's deflected effort put United on their way (17) before Scott McTominay forced Davy Propper into an own goal (19) after a Harry Maguire knockdown.

Anxiety grew around Old Trafford when Lewis Dunk scored against the run of play (64) but the excellent Marcus Rashford restored the two-goal cushion (66).

Wolves took the West Midlands bragging rights as they beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League, extending their unbeaten run to seven top-flight games.

It was a terrible first half for Aston Villa, who were forced into two substitutions due to injury. The first was inside seven minutes as Jed Steer was taken off, before Ruben Neves' (41) fine finish deservedly put Wolves ahead.

Leicester laid down a significant marker in the race to finish in the Premier League's top four by beating Arsenal 2-0 to move nine points ahead of the sixth-placed Gunners.

Jamie Vardy broke the deadlock in the 68th minute with his ninth goal in as many games against the Gunners, finishing a slick Leicester move involving Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes.

Southampton suffered another disappointing result as Richarlison's 75th-minute strike condemned them to a 2-1 defeat against Everton at St Mary's.

In a game that often lacked quality between two Premier League strugglers, Tom Davies headed the visitors in front after just four minutes, and Saints were fortunate not to be further behind during a one-sided first half.

Sheffield United overcame VAR controversy to grab a 1-1 draw at Tottenham after having a goal ruled out for John Lundstram's big toe being offside.

Despite being second best for the majority, Spurs took the lead through Heung-Min Son (58) but the Blades thought they had equalised when David McGoldrick struck two minutes later. However, after a four-minute wait at the centre circle, VAR overturned the goal as it was deemed Lundstram's big toe was offside in the build-up.

Chris Wilder's men were right to feel hard done by but remained the more creative team and found a way through when George Baldock's cross from the right flew straight in (78) as Spurs just could not match United's intensity and willingness to press in midfield.

Chelsea climbed up to second in the Premier League after Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic sealed a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham's 10th league goal of the season unlocked the Palace defence after 52 minutes of resistance, before Pulisic sealed a sixth consecutive league victory for Frank Lampard's side with his fifth goal in three league games.

West Ham dropped to 16th as a wretched 3-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor condemned them to a sixth game without a win.

Ashley Barnes put the hosts ahead inside 10 minutes from a corner which should not have been awarded but West Ham had reason to feel some justice had been done when Chris Wood's header was then ruled out by a VAR review for a marginal offside.

Their relief was short-lived as a minute before the break Fabian Balbuena's lazy touch from Roberto's throw allowed Dwight McNeil to nip the ball off him, and Wood turned home his square ball with a great finish.

Ciaran Clark scored the winner as Newcastle came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at St James' Park.

The home side claimed all three points, though, when Clark toe-poked home from close range seven minutes into the second half, the centre back's 10th goal for Newcastle, but his first that was not a header.

Watford's first win in 16 league games lifted them off the bottom of the Premier League at the expense of Norwich after a 2-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Gerard Deulofeu fired the visitors ahead after just 76 seconds but Norwich squandered numerous chances to score before half-time against a Watford side who had kept only one clean sheet on the road in 2019.