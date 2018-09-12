LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Craig Bellamy and Danny Murphy

Listen to the latest edition of The Debate podcast as Craig Bellamy and Danny Murphy discuss England, Harry Kane and more.

There was discussion about Gareth Southgate's strategy with England after defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League and then victory over Switzerland in a friendly.

Bellamy and Murphy also spoke about Kane's fitness and whether Tottenham should have rested the striker this summer.

Changes to agents' fees and a potential third European club competition were on the agenda as well.

Click on the widget above to listen to The Debate podcast and watch every weeknight from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League.