John Terry turns down Spartak Moscow move for family reasons

John Terry left Aston Villa following their Championship play-off final loss

John Terry has turned down a move to Russian side Spartak Moscow for family reasons.

Sky in Italy reported last week that the former England and Chelsea captain was in talks over a one-year deal, with the option of an extra 12 months.

Terry - who has two children - underwent a medical in Rome last weekend, but has now decided against moving to Russia.

In a statement on Instagram, he said: "After considerable thought, I have decided to decline a contract offer from Spartak Moscow.

Terry won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank Spartak and wish them and their supporters well for the rest of the season. They are an ambitious club and I have been very impressed with their professionalism.

"But after assessing this move with my family, we've decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time. Good luck Spartak."

As a result, Terry remains a free agent after leaving Aston Villa at the end of last season. The 37-year-old captained the side to the Championship play-off final, where they were beaten by Fulham.

In an interview with The Mail, he hinted he could return to Villa Park, saying: "The manager, players and supporters were incredible with me but I hate losing and I feel there is unfinished business there."