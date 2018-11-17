Harry Kane admits England's World Cup defeat to Croatia still 'hurts'
England captain says Luka Modric "deserves all the awards he's getting"
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 17/11/18 11:22pm
Harry Kane has admitted England's defeat to Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals still "hurts", and says he often thinks about the chance he missed in the game.
Kane missed a one-on-one with Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic and then saw his rebound turned onto the post.
Croatia went on to win the game 2-1, and when asked whether the defeat and missed chance still plays on his mind, he said: "I don't think about it as much anymore, but of course it hurts.
England vs Croatia
November 18, 2018, 1:00pm
Live on
"Any big game you lose, you always think about what you could have done better."
England play Croatia again in the Nations League on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - with the winner guaranteed a place in the semi-finals.
The occasion will see Kane once again face his former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Luka Modric, who is the strong favourite to win the Ballon d'Or next month.
The England captain says Modric is one of the best players in the world, adding: "He's definitely been up there.
"Everyone knows how good a player he is and he's been doing it year after year.
"He deserves all the awards he's getting. Hopefully he might have a quiet night tomorrow and we can win the game."