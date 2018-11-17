Harry Kane admits England's World Cup defeat to Croatia still 'hurts'

0:44 Harry Kane opens up on the pain of missed chances against Croatia in the World Cup but is desperate to help England reach another semi-final in the Nations League Harry Kane opens up on the pain of missed chances against Croatia in the World Cup but is desperate to help England reach another semi-final in the Nations League

Harry Kane has admitted England's defeat to Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals still "hurts", and says he often thinks about the chance he missed in the game.

Kane missed a one-on-one with Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic and then saw his rebound turned onto the post.

Croatia went on to win the game 2-1, and when asked whether the defeat and missed chance still plays on his mind, he said: "I don't think about it as much anymore, but of course it hurts.

"Any big game you lose, you always think about what you could have done better."

England play Croatia again in the Nations League on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - with the winner guaranteed a place in the semi-finals.

The occasion will see Kane once again face his former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Luka Modric, who is the strong favourite to win the Ballon d'Or next month.

Luka Modric won FIFA's 'The Best' award earlier this year

The England captain says Modric is one of the best players in the world, adding: "He's definitely been up there.

"Everyone knows how good a player he is and he's been doing it year after year.

"He deserves all the awards he's getting. Hopefully he might have a quiet night tomorrow and we can win the game."