Luka Modric the key for Croatia against England, says Matt Le Tissier

England must nullify the threat of Luka Modric if they are to beat Croatia in the Nations League, according to Matt Le Tissier.

The Three Lions face Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Main Event, in the reverse fixture of last month's goalless draw in Rijeka.

The winner is guaranteed top spot in the group and a place in next year's Nations League Finals and Le Tissier says England cannot afford to allow Modric time to play his normal game.

"They're a very good team but the obvious thing for me is that lad that stood out at the World Cup, Luke Modric," said Le Tissier.

"He was head and shoulders above most of the other players if I'm honest. He just sees the game really well, keeps it simple at times.

Modric won the Golden Ball at the World Cup in Russia

"He just gets about the pitch, always seems to be in the right place and sees a pass beautifully. He's always been a footballer that I've enjoyed watching since he came to Spurs really.

"If you can try somehow to nullify what he's got then that gives us a far better chance in the game."

England boss Gareth Southgate is expected to make a number of changes to his starting line-up from the team that beat the United States 3-0 on Thursday.

Lewis Dunk, Callum Wilson and Jadon Sancho all featured in the win at Wembley and Le Tissier is pleased to see Southgate giving opportunities to younger players.

"It is fantastic," said Le Tissier. "Gareth Southgate has really given the whole England set-up a breath of fresh air.

England face Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

"For young players that are playing in the Premier League, and outside the Premier League in Jadon Sancho, they must feel like they've got a real opportunity.

"The England manager is going to believe in them from a young age and that has not always been the case.

"We've tended to go with the tried and trusted. Occasionally Michael Owen came along, or Wayne Rooney came along, but the majority of the time we've stuck to the experienced guys.

"He's really given people a fair crack of the whip if they've shown good form."

Le Tissier is particularly impressed with Sancho, who has scored five goals in 17 appearances for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Le Tissier has been impressed with Jadon Sancho

"It is a unique situation," said Le Tissier. "He's very brave in doing what he did - going out to Dortmund.

"He's had a terrific start to the season. He's one of those players, when he gets the ball he gets people on the edge of their seat when they're watching.

"We don't see too much of that in this day and age. It's a lot about tactics and possession football.

"You don't always get those players that are willing to take risks and dribble past players, especially young English boys, and that is the biggest thing about him."