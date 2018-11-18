LISTEN: England vs Croatia podcast - November 18

England vs Croatia podcast

Listen as Gary Neville, Alex Scott and Jamie Redknapp join David Jones to discuss the talking points from England’s 2-1 win against Croatia.

Download the England vs Croatia podcast here

Harry Kane ensured a year to cherish would end with a bang as England came from behind against World Cup semi-final foes Croatia to reach the inaugural Nations League Finals.

Just 130 days after breaking English hearts in Moscow, Zlatko Dalic's men looked set to prove the scourge of the Three Lions once more as Andrej Kramaric's deflected effort left them staring down the barrel of relegation.

Harry Kane celebrates with England players after scoring the winner against Croatia

But a stirring comeback from Gareth Southgate's side brought a memorable year to a fitting conclusion, with substitute Jesse Lingard scoring and clearing off the line before captain Kane secured a late 2-1 win which sees them top Group A4 ahead of Spain.

Neville, Scott and Redknapp analysed England's performance, as well as what qualification to the Nations League Final will mean to this young England side, plus there are interviews with Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard and Fabian Delph.

